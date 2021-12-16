Scott Davies retires aged 26

Scott Davies has announced that he is retiring from professional cycling at just 26 years of age.

The Welsh rider was once seen as one of the biggest British talents but has struggled with injuries since turning pro in 2018.

His 2021 season was derailed by a hip injury that required surgery and a long rehabilitation process, meaning he only made two appearances for his Bahrain Victorious team, failing to finish either race.

Davies was not offered a contract extension and has faced a decision over his future, announcing on Thursday that he will step away from the sport.

"After a challenging 18 months with injury, surgery, and rehab, I've had to come to the difficult decision to retire early from professional cycling at the end of the year. A decision I'd hoped wouldn't come so soon, but one that comes at the end of a journey that I'll be forever grateful for," Davies said.

"My 11-year-old self would have never believed that my passion for cycling would one day become my profession. I am incredibly lucky to have been able to race all over the world and to have met some fantastic people along the way. I have gained experiences and lessons that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

"Life as a professional cyclist has taught me the value of discipline, resilience, commitment, attention to detail and trusting in yourself."