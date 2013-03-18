Sciandri: No official offer from Italian Cycling Federation

Image 1 of 2 Fabio Baldato and Max Sciandri are part of BMC's management. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 A dapper Paolo Bettini was on hand in the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

BMC Racing Team director sportif Max Sciandri is still to receive an official offer from the Italian Cycling Federation in regard to taking over as head coach from incumbent Paolo Bettini. Bettini had recommended the former professional to the role after announcing he would be taking on the position as general technical director within the federation.

Sciandri had previously signalled his intention to take on the new role but not before seeing out his current duties with BMC until the start of the Giro d'Italia in May.

"I can't wait to start the new project," Sciandri had told Radio Sportiva. "I expect an intense programme up to the Giro with the team and then I can focus my energies on everything."

However, Sciandri has released a statement clarifying the situation with general manager Jim Ochowicz also adding his thoughts on the situation. The former Tour de France and three-time Giro d'Italia stage winner has worked with the Great British national team in the past and would be an ideal candidate for the role - despite having received any official communiqué from the federation.

"I have no official offer from the national federation," said Sciandri to bmcracingteam.com. "Until there's an offer, my obligation is with the BMC Racing Team."

Ochowicz also confirmed the lack of an official offer by affirming his director sportif's statement.

"Should he be offered a position with the Italian Cycling Federation, we would be happy to support his decision," said Ochowicz.