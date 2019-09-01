Schurter wins record eighth cross-country MTB worlds gold

Image 1 of 13 Nino Schurter winning his eighth title (Image credit: rob jones) Image 2 of 13 Schurter comes in to finish (Image credit: rob jones) Image 3 of 13 Schurter celebrates after crossing the line (Image credit: rob jones) Image 4 of 13 The podium – Mathias Flueckiger, Nino Schurter, Stephane Tempier (Image credit: rob jones) Image 5 of 13 Champagne flows on the podium (Image credit: rob jones) Image 6 of 13 The race start (Image credit: rob jones) Image 7 of 13 Nino Schurter (Switzerland), Henrique Avancini (Brazil) and Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic) at the front (Image credit: rob jones) Image 8 of 13 Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic) at the front as they head out onto lap 1 (Image credit: rob jones) Image 9 of 13 Stephane Tempier (France) on his way to his first World Championship medal (Image credit: rob jones) Image 10 of 13 Leandre Bouchard (Canada) was top North American (Image credit: rob jones) Image 11 of 13 Nino Schurter (Switzerland) and Mathias Fluckiger (Switzerland) (Image credit: rob jones) Image 12 of 13 Nino Schurter (Switzerland) (Image credit: rob jones) Image 13 of 13 Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic) and Titouan Carod (France) (Image credit: rob jones)

With chief rival Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) absent, Nino Schurter (Switzerland) was the clear favourite for the Elite men's title at the Mountain Bike World Championships, and he did not disappoint on Saturday in Mont-Ste-Anne, Canada, winning a record eighth title.

Ironically, the last time the world championships were held here in 2010, Schurter double-flatted while in the lead, eventually finishing fourth.



He admitted that it had been on his mind and affected his preparation, "I've been coming here to race for more than ten years, and one of the key factors is to get through without any mechanicals.

"I invested more time than ever to investigate all kinds of different lines, to have the safest lines through the descents. I was also riding higher tire pressure than normal to reduce the chances of flat tires. I think that paid off; I was the only one in the top four without a mechanical."



Schurter opened a gap on the field early, with only Stephane Tempier (France) able to stay with him. The rest of the contenders were some 30 seconds back, but could not make any headway.

The two leaders stayed together until the fifth lap (of seven), when Schurter surged, quickly dropping Tempier, who then flatted, as did Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland). Both rejoined the chase, while Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy) launched a well-timed attack to move into second.



The first two spots seemed set, with Tempier and Flückiger battling for the final medal. However, Kerschbaumer flatted less than 500 metres from the finish line, and was passed by three riders, with Flückiger taking second and Tempier third.



"I felt really strong coming into the race today," said Schurter. "I didn't want to go too early. I attacked a few times in the hardest uphill but couldn't make a gap, then in the end I was away, but it was very hard. It's such an amazing and historic track that it is a really sweet victory."