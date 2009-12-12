Schumacher, Rebellin challenge Olympic disqualification to CAS

Image 1 of 2 Stefan Schumacher (Gerolsteiner) (Image credit: Stephen McMahon) Image 2 of 2 Davide Rebellin (Gerolsteiner) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Stefan Schumacher and Davide Rebellin have appealed their disqualifications from the Beijing Olympics to the Court of Appeal for Sports, the court announced Friday. In addition, the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) summoned Rebellin to a hearing on the doping charges this coming week.

The two cyclists were found to have traces of CERA, the new generation of EPO, in doping controls taken at the Olympic games. Rebellin, who finished second in the road race, last month returned his silver medal and repaid the 75,000 Euro he had been awarded by CONI.

Both riders have denied using CERA or any doping product.

The CAS said that the two have asked it to annul the decision of the International Olympic Committee to disqualify them due to doping violations. No date has yet been set for the hearing. The decision is expected within four months of the hearing being held.

In a related matter, Rebellin was summoned to hearings before the L'Uffico di Procura Antidoping (Office of the Antidoping Prosecutor) of CONI this coming week. The hearings will be held at noon on December 18 at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, to consider the positive doping control from the Olympics.

The 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll

You can still enter the 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll and vote for your riders, teams, races, moments, equipment and photos of the year.

One lucky reader will win an Argon18 Krypton bike so get your entries in before the closing date - December 31, 2009.