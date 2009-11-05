Schumacher expects CAS decision next month

Stefan Schumacher (Gerolsteiner) (Image credit: Luc Claessen)

Stefan Schumacher expects to hear a decision on his fate from both the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) sometime next month. The German rider had his hearing on Wednesday before the CAS on charges that he doped during the 2008 Tour de France.

Schumacher tested positive twice for third generation EPO CERA during the Tour, using retroactive testing. The French anti-doping agency AFLD, which conducted the testing, suspended him for two years, and the International Cycling Union (UCI) adopted the suspension and made it applicable world-wide.

The German appealed the ban on the grounds that the analysis method used was not officially registered in France at the time. According to Schumacher's attorney Michael Lehner, “If the rules were not followed, then legally he did not dope.”

Lehner further told the dpa press agency that he was “cautiously optimistic” about the case's outcome. Schumacher indicated that he was happy “to finally be heard after eight months.”

Schumacher also tested positive for CERA at the Beijing Olympic games in August 2008. “There was a hearing on July 23 before the IOC,” Lehner noted. “So far there hasn't been any decision. I assume that the IOC will wait until the CAS ruling.” The IOC is expected to rule at its next meeting in December.

Schumacher has consistently denied ever using any sort of doping product or method.

