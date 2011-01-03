Schröder to Team Nutrixxion
Former Milram rider to share captain duties at young team
Björn Schröder will ride for Team Nutrixxion this year. The former Milram rider will share captain duties at the German Continental-ranked team.
“We are very happy that Björn will ride for us in 2011,” said team manger Mark Claußmeyer on the team's website. “With the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España, Björn has ridden all the major races. His five year of ProTour experience will be good for the whole team.”
For most of his career, Schröder has been a domestique, but as part of his new team, he will be one of the team leaders. In particular, he will look for his own chances in the German one-day races.
Schröder, 30, will share the captain role with veteran and former German national champion Dirk Müller in stage races.
The native of Berlin turned pro in 2003 with Team Wiesenhof, and joined Team Milram in 2006. His biggest career victory came with the overall win in the Regio-Tour in 2008. With Milram, he rode the Tour de France and Vuelta a España twice, and the Giro d'Italia once.
