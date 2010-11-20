Trending

Schleck brothers up for Luxembourg male athlete of the year

Honourary awards for Jungels and Tour of Luxembourg organizer

Image 1 of 3

Andy Schleck and brother Frank watch as the 2011 Tour route is unveiled

Andy Schleck and brother Frank watch as the 2011 Tour route is unveiled
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Big brother. Andy Schleck listens as Fränk speaks.

Big brother. Andy Schleck listens as Fränk speaks.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Fränk Schleck makes his move

Fränk Schleck makes his move
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It will be brother against brother in the vote for Luxembourg's male athlete of the year, as both Andy and Fränk Schleck have been nominated. They will face eight others, with the sports ranging from swimming to gymnastics.

Related Articles

Schleck doesn't want to win Tour through a possible Contador disqualification

Andy Schleck says Fränk’s crash cost him the Tour

Schleck looks ahead to the Luxembourg life