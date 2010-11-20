Schleck brothers up for Luxembourg male athlete of the year
Honourary awards for Jungels and Tour of Luxembourg organizer
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
It will be brother against brother in the vote for Luxembourg's male athlete of the year, as both Andy and Fränk Schleck have been nominated. They will face eight others, with the sports ranging from swimming to gymnastics.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy