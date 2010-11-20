Schleck brothers up for Luxembourg male athlete of the year

Image 1 of 3 Andy Schleck and brother Frank watch as the 2011 Tour route is unveiled (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Big brother. Andy Schleck listens as Fränk speaks. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Fränk Schleck makes his move (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It will be brother against brother in the vote for Luxembourg's male athlete of the year, as both Andy and Fränk Schleck have been nominated. They will face eight others, with the sports ranging from swimming to gymnastics.



