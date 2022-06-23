Schachmann's Tour de France in doubt after COVID-19 positive
By Barry Ryan published
German will not defend national title on Sunday
Max Schachmann’s participation at the Tour de France is in doubt after he returned a positive test for COVID-19 ahead of the German Championships. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider will not defend his road race title in Sauerland on Sunday.
“After a positive antigen test for COVID-19, Maximilian Schachmann will unfortunately miss the German Championships this weekend,” read a statement from Bora-Hansgrohe. “The effect of this on a possible Tour de France participation cannot yet be estimated.”
Bora-Hansgrohe added that they intended to announce their eight-man Tour selection on Sunday.
Schachmann has endured an ill-starred 2022 season. He already tested positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of the year and illness later forced him to miss the Ardennes Classics. His hopes of overall victory at the Tour de Suisse were compromised by a crash in the finale of stage 3, but he rode strongly thereafter, placing 10th overall while helping Sergio Higuita to a podium spot.
Their team leader Aleksandr Vlasov had been forced to abandon the Tour de Suisse while wearing the yellow jersey when he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after winning stage 5 in Novazzano. Anton Palzer and Marco Haller also withdrew from the Tour de Suisse after testing positive for COVID-19.
Vlasov, who joined from Astana in the winter, has been one of the outstanding riders of the season, winning the overall the Tour de Romandie and the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, and he is expected to lead Bora-Hansgrohe’s general classification challenge at the Tour de France.
Barry Ryan is European Editor at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation (opens in new tab), published by Gill Books.