Schachmann: Attack was my best chance at Amstel Gold Race

Max Schachmann (Bora-Hahnsgrohe), wasn’t prepared to sit in with Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) in the finale of the Amstel Gold Race and hope to beat them in the sprint, preferring to attack in an attempt to get away in the last couple of kilometres.

Van Aert and Pidcock had been part of a leading trio at De Brabantse Pijl, easily distancing Matteo Trentin ( (UAE Team Emirates) on the sprint to the line, and Schachmann didn’t want to wait and find himself in the same position on the long finishing straight of the Amstel Gold Race.

"I knew that it would be very difficult in that group, because we were quite far out from the finish. I wanted to try something, of course, and I gave it a go with 1500m to the finish, because I believed that I had the best chance at that point,” said Schachmann.

“Unfortunately it didn't quite work out, because Van Aert immediately latched onto my rear wheel.”

That meant the German rider had to wait it out and try his chances during the sprint, which came down to a photo finish between Pidcock and Van Aert, reversing the order from Brabantse Pijl and as Schachmann suspected, he couldn’t rival the speed of the pair and had to settle for third.

“All the guys gave their best and we are very satisfied with his third place,” said sport director Steffen Radochla. “Max tried to attack on the last kilometers, but he couldn't quite get rid of the other two riders, however, third place is a great result and a testimony of the strong work of the whole team."

Schachmann, who took his second victory at Paris-Nice this year, managed to get in the leading trio despite having to fight his way back to the peloton after a crash at 50 kilometres to go.

“It was quite hard to get back, but I’m happy in the end with my performance today and I won the beer contest on the podium,” said Schachmann with a laugh after he quickly downed a glass of the race sponsor’s beer on the podium.

“I’m feeling good,” the 27-year-old rider said at a media briefing broadcast on Cycling Pro Net. “It was a good test today after Basque Country, which was a hard race, obviously I recovered well and I’m looking forward to the next two races.”