Saxo Bank-SunGard set to have a Spanish feel

Image 1 of 3 Alberto Contador's Astana teammates were always near the yellow jersey holder. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 The Astana team of Critérium du Dauphiné leader Alberto Contador is introduced before stage one. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 The Astana team of race leader Alexandre Vinokourov tries to keep its captain atop general classification. (Image credit: Sirotti)

With his own move from Astana to SunGard-Saxo Bank now secured and confirmed, Alberto Contador is hoping that at least three of his current teammates will make the same move for 2011.

Speaking before his victory in Tuesday evening’s criterium at Castillon-la-Bataille, near Bordeaux, Contador said that he would like fellow Spaniards Benjamín Noval, Jesús Hernández and Dani Navarro to join him at Saxo Bank-SunGard, to give the team a much more Spanish feel. Contador would have liked to have Paolo Tiralongo with him at Saxo Bank but the experienced Italian is under contract with Astana for 2011.



