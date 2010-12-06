Saxo Bank names two Danes in Giro d'Italia squad

The Saxo Bank team took responsibility for the chase. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Team Saxo Bank-SunGard will have at least two Danes at the Giro d'Italia in 2011. Jonas Aaen and Mads Christensen have already been assured of places on the squad in Italy next year.

"I had hoped to ride the Giro, so I am ecstatic. I know that it will be hard but I am sure that I will become a better rider because of it,” Jonas Aaen told tv2sport.dk.

The 24-year-old just had his first ProTour year with the Danish team, having previously ridden for Danish Continental teams. This year he rode, the Vuelta al Pais Vasco, Critérium du Dauphine, and Circuit Franco-Belge.

The Giro will be Aaen's Grand Tour debut, but it will be the second appearance for Christensen. The Giro was one of the few races he rode for Quick Step in 2005, Since that year he has ridden for Barloworld and for various Danish Continental teams. He won the bronze medal in the U23 World road championships in 2004.

"On the whole I've got a bit of a dream programme, with the Ardennes Classics and Giro d'Italia, so I am really happy and I see it as a sign that Bjarne Riis has confidence in me,” Christensen said.