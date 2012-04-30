Saxo Bank name Giro d'Italia line-up

Image 1 of 2 David Tanner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Volodymir Gustov (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Australian David Tanner's much-hoped-for start in this year's Giro d'Italia will not come to fruition with news that the Saxo Bank rider has not recovered from injury in time to be in Herning on May 5 when the Grand Tour gets underway with an 8.7km individual time trial.

The 27-year-old told Cyclingnews late in 2011 that the Giro was on his hit list for this season.

"I think personally to develop I need a Grand Tour in my legs and the Giro would be a great place to start," he said, following a rollercoaster first year with a ProTour team.

Tanner had been competing at the Tour of Romandie before he was a non-starter for the fourth and stage last week.

"David bruised his ribs in a crash in Circuit de la Sarthe earlier this month, and unfortunately he is still affected by this and doesn't feel he is back to his best, as we had all hoped. This is of course a huge disappointment for David, but considering the Giro d'Italia would have been his first ever Grand Tour, he, our doctor and the team's sport directors agree that his current conditions are not compatible with starting the Giro," Saxo Bank sport director Brad McGee said in a team media release.

Tanner's injury means that 35-year-old Ukrainian domestique Volodymir Gustov comes into the line-up.

Saxo Bank team for the Giro d'Italia: Juan Jose Haedo, Lucas Sebastian Haedo, Anders Lund, Jonas Aaen, Mads Christensen, Luke Roberts, Manuele Boaro, MatteoTosatto and Volodymir Gustov.