Saxo Bank down to five in Luxembourg

The Saxo Bank team lost one of its key helpers in the Tour of Luxembourg when Dane Alex Rasmussen was disqualified from the race.

Rasmussen, winner of two stages of the 4 Days of Dunkirk in addition to his track world championship title "was disqualified today after having lost his way getting back to the peloton after a puncture" according to Saxo Bank director Kim Andersen.

The team started the Tour with only six riders after losing Stuart O'Grady to a broken collarbone in the Tour of California

The official communique did not list a reason for the Dane's disqualification.

Saxo Bank is looking to locals Fränk Schleck and Laurent Didier to battle for the final overall victory. Schleck is currently 18th, 8 seconds behind leader Cyril Lemoine (Saur Sojasun). Didier is at 17 seconds.