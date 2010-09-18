Saxo Bank angry over Cancellara's Vuelta exit

Image 1 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 3 Time trial world champion Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) finished third in stage 17's 46km race of truth. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

The relationship between Fabian Cancellara and his Saxo Bank team seems to have worsened after the Swiss rider unexpectedly dropped out of the Vuelta a España on Friday afternoon, only 20km into the stage.

“Everyone on the team has worked their ass off in the last few weeks. It's just not OK. That is not how we do things,” directeur sportif Bradley McGee told Sporten.tv2.dk. “But if he has to do it, he has to do it. He is the one who must be able to sleep at night. I just feel sorry for him.

“I want an explanation from Fabian and I think he owes an explanation to his teammates, as to why he left here without even saying goodbye,” he added.

McGee told the Reuters news agency that “We are extremely disappointed with Fabian's exit. It is not the way a great champion should behave. He decided to get off the bike for still unknown reasons. He hurried to the airport to catch a plane, and now he has turned off his cell phone.”

Cancellara gave only a minimal explanation, saying on his twitter “Quit today la vuelta. It was the best way. Need some rest and stay with family. 2 days no bike and after restart prep. For the worlds. “

Sporten.dk talked to Cancellara at the Madrid airport Friday evening, and said that he did not appear particularly bothered by leaving the race. He confirmed that he was considering all of his options for a possible new team for next year.

“I have to watch what I say, especially in Denmark. But it is true that I am also thinking of my own ambitions and goals right now. It is also why I take every offer seriously, " he said.