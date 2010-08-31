Cancellara to leave Saxo Bank?

Image 1 of 3 Paris-Roubaix winner Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) signs on. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) on his way to the stage win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Will Fabian Cancellara be the next rider to leave Team Saxo Bank? Following the departure of Fränk and Andy Schleck and the arrival of Alberto Contador, the world time trial champion has indicated he may also move to a new team for the 2011 season, even though he has a contract with the Danish team for 2011.

Cancellara is currently riding the as preparation for both the time trial and road race at the world championships in Melbourne September 29 – October 3 but sparked speculation about his future in a message on his personal web site.

“I often think about next season as well. It is an open secret that other teams are interested in me,” he wrote.

“I have to say, some interesting suggestions have been made, which would also offer me long-term opportunities for the future, i.e. beyond cycling.

BMC Racing Team is said to be the most interested in signing the Swiss rider and could perhaps offer Cancellara the long-term career opportunities he mentions. However there is a still a good chance he could stay with Saxo Bank in 2011.

“As I am openly communicating with Bjarne Riis, we have of course discussed this situation. I am delighted that Bjarne will come to the Vuelta and that we will be able to talk about our pending tasks.” the 29-year-old said. “So I hope that I will know more about my fitness levels and where I'll be riding next year after the Tour of Spain.”

There will be major changes at Team Saxo Bank in 2011. The team will be known as Team Saxo Bank-SunGard. but Andy and Fränk Schleck, Jens Voigt, Matti Breschel, Jakob Fuglsang and Anders Lund have already announced they are leaving. Alberto Contador will join the team, bringing Daniel Navarro, Benjamin Noval and Jesus Hernandez with him.