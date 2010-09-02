Cancellara on sale for €3 million?

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Saxo Bank team boss Bjarne Riis may be willing to let one of his top riders out of his contract, but if anyone wants time trial world champion Fabian Cancellara, it will come at the steep price of €3 million.

The French newspaper L'Equipe reported today that Riis has not come out and stated that he would hold Cancellara to the remaining year of his contract with Saxo Bank, but said that any team wishing to buy him out would have to fork over the sum, equivalent to the budget of some smaller Pro teams, for the Paris-Roubaix/Tour of Flanders champion.

Last month the Schleck brothers, Fränk and Andy, announced that they would be leaving Riis's team to form a new squad centered in their home country of Luxembourg, but have yet to name a title sponsor. It has been reported that the team was interested in taking Cancellara as well as a number of other Saxo Bank riders who are at the end of their contracts.

The team's manager Brian Nygaard said last week that it had secured its budget and had signed some 20 riders, but has as yet refused to name the full roster.