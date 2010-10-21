Saxo Bank add four directors to team staff

My name is Riis – Bjarne Riis (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé/Cyclingnews.com)

Saxo Bank has announced four new appointments to its team staff with Tristan Hoffmann, Fabrizio Guidi, Philippe Mauduit, and Nicholas Gates joining Bjarne Riis' squad. The new recruits will join existing directors, Bradley McGee and Dan Frost.

The new appointments come after a number of Saxo Bank riders and staff left to join the Luxembourg Cycling Project.

“Prior to the upcoming season, we have secured the Team a solid and interesting mix of new and experienced sports directors. Dan and Brad will pass on our philosophy and approach to the new members of the staff while Tristan is back in our line-up. He has been gaining experience and has matured as a sports director. With his thorough experience, he will be our strategist during the spring classics and I'm looking forward to welcoming him back to the Team,” said team owner Bjarne Riis.

Hoffman and Guidi both rode for Riis before hanging up their wheels and while Hoffman has been working at HTC-Columbia this marks Guidi’s first move into team management.

”I have had some good years as sports director at T-Mobile and HTC-Columbia where I gained four years of solid experience. However, it was always my dream to come back to Riis Cycling and now I received the offer from Bjarne. Primarily, my expertise is related to the French-Belgian one-day races. Now, I'm looking forward to meeting old and new friends,” said Hoffman.

Guidi ended his racing career in 2007, winning over 40 races including stages in the Giro and Vuelta.

”I'm honored and proud to become a part of one of the best cycling teams in the world where I get to develop and shape some of the biggest talents. To have this kind of influence is thrilling and I'll do my very best to contribute to the achievement of our goals,” says the Italian sports director.

Mauduit retired from professional cycling in 1999 but has worked in Europe for Bbox Bouygues Telecom and Cervelo. Nicolas Gates is another former pro who rode for Silence-Lotto.