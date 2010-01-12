Trending

Saur-Sojasun presented in Paris

New Pro Conti team hoping for Tour invite

Image 1 of 28

The 2010 Saur-Sojasun team

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 28

Jimmy Casper

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 3 of 28

Jerome Coppel

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 28

Cedric Coutouly

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 5 of 28

Anthony Delaplace

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 6 of 28

Jimmy Engoulvent

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 7 of 28

Jeremie Galland

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 8 of 28

Jonathan Hivert

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 9 of 28

Fabrice Jeandesboz

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 10 of 28

Sebastien Joly

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 11 of 28

Cyril Lemoine

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 12 of 28

Guillaume Levarlet

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 13 of 28

Laurent Mangel

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 14 of 28

Jean-Marc Marino

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 15 of 28

Ronny Martias

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 16 of 28

Romain Matheou

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 17 of 28

Stephane Poulhies

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 18 of 28

Julien Simon

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 19 of 28

Yannick Talabardon

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 20 of 28

French manager of the Saur-Sojasun cycling team, Stephane Heulot

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 21 of 28

The Saur Sojasun Gitane TT bike.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 28

Teh team's sleek new Gitane road bike.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 28

Jerome Coppel gives a wave.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 28

Guillame Levarlet greets the crowd.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 28

The 2010 Saur Sojasun team lines up.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 28

Jimmy Casper, Sebastian Joly and Jonathan Hivert

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 28

Stephane Heulot gets a gift.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 28

Jimmy Engoulvent shows off the team's new equipment.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The French Saur-Sojasun team presented its 2010 line-up in Paris on Tuesday, choosing the Eiffel Tower as the site for its first step into the sport's second tier.

Manager Stephane Heulot voiced the all-French team's goal: to become players in the big races, and the man to lead that charge is Jimmy Casper.

For stage races, he will look to Jonathan Hivert, Jerome Coppel and Sebastien Joly (three new recruits), while sprinter Jimmy Casper will lead the team for stage wins and in one-day races. Casper was the winner of the Coupe de France series and was the third-ranked rider in the UCI's European Tour last year, having won 10 races over the course of the season.

With a sprint train bolstered by Cyril Lemoine, Stéphane Poulhiès and Rony Martias who will add reinforcements for Casper's main lead-out man, Jimmy Engoulvent, Heulot thinks that Casper, who at 31 has had 11 seasons in the sport's top tier, can take on the biggest sprinters in the ProTour.

Heulot aspires to gain selection in the Tour de France now that the team has been granted a Professional Continental license, up from the third tier last year. In order to competed against former ProTour teams Bbox Bouygues Telecom and Cofidis, Heulot knows the team must make its mark in the early season to gain the attention of the Tour organisers.

The team will take on the Tour of Qatar and the Tour of Oman in February to dial in the train.

2010 Saur-Sojasun team

Cyril Bessy
Jimmy Casper
Jérôme Coppel
Cédric Coutouly
Anthony Delaplace
Jimmy Engoulvent
Jérémie Galland
Jonathan Hivert
Fabrice Jeandesboz
Sébastien Joly
Cyril Lemoine
Guillaume Levarlet
Laurent Mangel
Jean-Marc Marino
Rony Martias
Romain Mathéou
Stéphane Poulhiès
Julien Simon
Yannick Talabardon

General Manager: Stéphane Heulot

Directeurs sportifs: Nicolas Guillé, Lylian Lebreton.