Saur-Sojasun in search of new co-sponsor

Image 1 of 2 Saur-Sojasun pose for their team photo at the start of Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Stephane Heulot congratulates Jean Marc Marino on his long breakaway (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

The company of Sojasun, specialized in soja-based food products, will be Stéphane Heulot's main sponsor next season as Saur has decided to retract from its support of the French pro cycling team Saur-Sojasun. Heulot has registered the outfit under the name of Sojasun for next season, but the team management is hoping to attract another sponsor to fill the gaps on the team jersey.

"We are working towards it," the team's development director Philippe Raimbaud told L'Equipe this week.

At the moment, Heulot has 21 riders signed up for next year. Alexis Vuillermoz (Team Lapierre) will be making the transition from mountain bike to professional road cycling with the team in 2013 as a two-year contract between the two parties is about to be signed. Vuillermoz will be joining five other new recruits at the team, Rémi Pauriol (FDJ-BigMat), Julien El Farès (Team Type 1-Sanofi), Fabien Schmidt (Roubaix Lille Métropole), Evaldas Siskevicius (La Pomme Marseille) and neo pro Maxime Daniel (Sojasun Espoir).

A total of 15 riders already under contract will be staying with the outfit in 2013: Anthony Delaplace, Jimmy Engoulvent, Brice Feillu, Jérémie Galland, Jonathan Hivert, Fabrice Jeandesboz, David Le Lay, Cyril Lemoine, Jean-Marc Marino, Rony Martias, Maxime Médérel, Jean-Lou Païani, Julien Simon, Yannick Talabardon and Etienne Tortelier.

Five riders will be leaving the team at the end of the season: Jérôme Coppel, Cyril Bessy, Guillaume Levarlet, Stéphane Poulhiès (Cofidis) and Laurent Mangel (FDJ-BigMat).