Mountain biker Vuillermoz signs with Saur Sojasun

Mountain biker Alexis Vuillermoz will switch to pro road racing with Saur Sojasun for 2013 according to solobike.it. The Frenchman has been racing with Lapierre International for the past four years, but since August 1 he's also been riding as a trainee for the Saur Sojasun road team.

The 24-year-old Vuillermoz is a two-time national U23 cross country national champion (2009-2010). He finished second in the U23 cross country world championships in 2009. He was also part of the French team that won the team relay in 2008 at both the world championships and the European championships.

He is fresh off a victory this weekend at the Catalan Cup cross country in Spain and will start Paris-Bourges road race tomorrow and then race the Roc d'Azur mountain bike race next weekend.