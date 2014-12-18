Santambrogio tests positive for testosterone during EPO ban
Italian faces possible life ban with second case
Italian Mauro Santambrogio is in more hot water with the anti-doping authorities after returning an Adverse Analytical Finding for testosterone during his ban for EPO.
Santambrogio was in the midst of a doping suspension, a result of the EPO positive from the 2013 Giro d'Italia, which was due to expire on November 2, 2014 when he tested positive on October 22 for testosterone, the UCI announced today.
The Italian and his then- Vini Fantini teammate Danilo Di Luca both tested positive for EPO during the 2013 Giro. Santambrogio's sample was initially declared negative, but after Di Luca's pre-race sample tested positive for EPO, the one taken from Santambrogio on the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia was re-analysed and a small level of EPO was detected, indicating that he had engaged in micro-dosing the drug.
Santambrogio volunteered to testify at the Cycling Independent Reform Commission earlier this year, and was given a reduced ban, starting on the date of his 2013 positive test and ending 18 months later.
He was due to resume his cycling career with the Amore & Vita team in 2015.
