Sanchez to skip Vuelta a España

Image 1 of 3 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins the king of the mountains. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Samuel Sanchez descended to the lead group on the Galibier (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) at the finish in Gap. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Samuel Sanchez will skip the Vuelta a Espana again this year, his team Euskaltel-Euskadi has announced. Sanchez won the mountaintop finish at Luz Ardiden and took the King of the Mountains jersey at the Tour de France.

“The Tour has been extremely intense and demanding, and we have to wait and see how he recovers from the efforts of this Grand Tour to face the rest of the calendar, which does not include participation in the Vuelta a España,” said a statement on the team's website.

Sanchez's first race after the Tour will be the Clasica San Sebastian on Saturday, in his team's Basque homeland. Interestingly, Euskaltel-Euskadi has never won this race, giving Sanchez the chance to “write a new page in history,” the team said.

From there, the 2008 Olympic road champion will look to other WorldTour races such as those in Quebec and Montreal in September. These are “races in which Euskaltel-Euskadi must score well if it wants to continue in elite cycling in 2012. Samuel Sanchez, ranked fifth in the WorldTour ranking, is a guarantee to collect points.”