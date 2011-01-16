Sanchez denies contact with Fuentes

Spain's Luis Leon Sanchez powers to the line in Geelong to finish in seventh place. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) has denied having any links to Dr. Eufemiano Fuentes. The Spaniard's name has been mentioned again in relationship to Operacion Galgo, the recent Spanish doping investigation.

According to the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, the Guardia Civil claims that Sanchez had telephone contact early last year with former mountain biker Alberto Leon, who is alleged to have acted as a courier and supplier of doping products. Alberto Leon committed suicide last week.

In addition, the newspaper claims to have documents showing that Alberto Leon, using the code name Hugo, called Sanchez's wife at her office on October 25, allegedly making an appointment for Sanchez on November 16. The meeting did not take place and is said to have been postponed until December 16, when it presumably also did not take place, as the Operacion Galga was announced a week earlier.

The UCO, the parent organisation of Spanish police and investigators, allegedly claimed that the point of the meeting was for Sanchez and Fuentes to ”come face to face.”

El Mundo further claims that it has intercepted telephone conversations between Sanchez and Leon in which there is talk of paying money.

Sanchez denied the story, telling El Mundo, “I deny having a relationship with Eufemiano Fuentes or people connected with him. I don't know the man, I've never been face to face with him. I do not know where this comes from. Everything is false. I was stunned. I am amazed at what they're saying about me right now."

Rabobank has quickly defended their new signing, saying in a statement to Cyclingnews: "To us, Leon Luis Sanchez has indicated that he has no relation with the mentioned doctor. We dont have any official information to question his statement."