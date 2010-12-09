Dr Fuentes caught up in another Spanish doping investigation

Monies recieved by Fuentes and his co-workers, plus some of the costs incurred by the doping network. The bottom of the page lists the extra prices payable by clients who achieve success in the three Grand Tours and the world championships. (Image credit: Interviú)

The Spanish Guardia Civil has reportedly carried out a major investigation into doping in athletics, with Dr Eufemiano Fuentes one of those arrested.

Fuentes was involved in Operación Puerto in 2006, the major investigation that exposed a blood doping ring in cycling. According to reports in Spanish newspaper El Pais, he is also implicated in Operación Galgo or ‘Operation Greyhound’.

Also named in El Pais' report are steeplechase runner Marta Domínguez Palencia and coaches César Pérez and Manuel Pascua Piqueras. Domínguez, was world champion in the 3000 steeplechase in 2009 and won silver at the 2010 European athletic championships in Barcelona. She recently announced that she was pregnant but promised to compete in the London 2012 Olympics.

Fuentes is from the Canary Islands but bags of blood were discovered in his offices in Madrid. Riders implicated in Operacion Puerto included Jan Ulrich, Ivan Basso, Alejandro Valverde and many others who were never identified.

Fuentes always denied breaking medical laws and there was no anti-doping law in place in Spain at the time. However a law came into effect soon afterwards and he could now face prosecution for doping.