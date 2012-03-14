San Dimas Stage Race gets underway Friday

Image 1 of 4 The women head out for the 60-minute crit today. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 4 The men's field strung out in downtown San Dimas. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 4 The peloton crossing the Puddingstone Dam. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 4 Winding and steep roads for the hillclimb TT today at the San Dimas Stage Race. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

The San Dimas Stage Race will kick off its 13th year on Friday, and while last year's elite winners Ben Day and Amber Neben will not be on the start line, both fields are packed full of talent, guaranteed to provide intense competition.

The race begins with the Glendora Mountain time trial, where the 890 riders over 10 fields will test themselves on the 3.8 mile uphill charge. The race continues Saturday with the Bonelli Park Road Race and its tricky, undulating approach to the finish line, and concludes Sunday with the downtown San Dimas criterium.

For the first time, portions of the race will be available for viewing via live streaming video for portions of all three stages.

The elite women's event has attracted many of the top riders in North America: Olympic champion Kristin Armstrong and her Exergy-Twenty12 team will try to duplicate their success shown in the Merced Classic earlier this month, but will face strong competition from Specialized-lululemon's Clara Hughes and Ina Teutenberg.

The elite men's champion for the previous three years, Ben Day, has moved onto the Pro Continental UnitedHealthcare team, but the 2012 runner-up, Matt Cooke (Exergy), will be back, as will 2006 winner Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing).