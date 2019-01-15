Samuele Manfredi out of coma

Samuele Manfredi at the 2018 World Championships (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport)

Samuele Manfredi regained consciousness on Tuesday after spending more than a month in a coma following a training crash.

The 18-year-old Italian suffered serious head trauma when he was hit by a car while training in Liguria on December 10, and was put into an induced coma by doctors at the Pietra Ligure hospital.

Manfredi is signed to Groupama-FDJ’s development squad for 2019, and on Tuesday, the team confirmed that he is no longer in a coma.

"We have good news to share with you. Placed into an artificial coma since his serious accident on December 10, 2018, Samuele Manfredi woke up on Monday. He is no longer in a life-threatening condition but he will now start a long recovery process," read the statement.

"Samuele's family would like to thank you for all the messages of support they've received."

Manfredi is considered one of Italy's top talents. He won the junior Gent-Wevelgem and finished runner-up at Paris-Roubaix last year, as well as becoming junior European champion on the track in the individual pursuit.