Sam Welsford resets for the road in 2025 after achieving childhood dream of Olympic gold

Aussie sprinter to kick off next season at Tour Down Under again but without a guarantee of Grand Tour racing

Welsford managed four wins on the road in 2024 as he focused on the Olympic track events
After completing his dream of winning Olympic gold in 2024, Australian sprinter Sam Welsford is looking to return to his best form on the road next season, with a greater engine and more consistency. 

Paris 2024 was Welsford's third Games and third attempt at taking Team Pursuit glory for Australia, which he completed alongside Oliver Bleddyn, Conor Leahy and Kelland O'Brien in August ahead of Great Britain. However, with the 4000-metre, four-minute effort at the forefront of his focus, the road took a backseat for Welsford during the second half of the season.

