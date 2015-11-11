Sagan weds in Slovakia - Gallery
World Champion ties the knot with longtime girlfriend in local ceremony
The waning days of 2015 have been pretty good to Peter Sagan. The 25-year-old Slovakian of Tinkoff-Saxo won the World Championship road race in September and was married to longtime girlfriend Katarina Smolkova today in his home country.
Related Articles
The ceremony took place at noon local time in the Roman Catholic church in Dolny Kubin in northern Slovakia, according to Slovakian website Aktualne.sk. Sagan and Smolkova then moved on to their reception at a luxury hotel in Pleso.
Before the ceremony could get started, Sagan wielded a chainsaw to cut through a traditional "gate" that blocked his path to Smolkova's house. The couple arrived at the church with Smolkova dressed in a traditional white gown and Peter Sagan decked out in an ornately decorated traditional jacket, boots and stylish fur coat.
The guest list for the wedding was noticeably absent of celebrities, with friends and family of the bride and groom making up most of those in attendance. Outside the church, a large crowd of fans and well-wishers gathered to see the couple off to their reception, which included guests from throughout Europe. Security was tight as the Sagans drove away.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy