Sagan struggles to smile after second place in Strade Bianche
Cannondale rider hoping Tirreno-Adriatico will boost his form
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) struggled to find a smile as he stood on the Strade Bianche podium next to Michal Kwiatkowski, holding the flowers of the bridesmaid rather those of the race winner.
