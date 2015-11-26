Sagan starts his winter training with specialist core workouts in Belgium

Image 1 of 8 Peter Sagan pulls on his new world champion's jacket (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 2 of 8 Peter Sagan gets ready for a winter training ride (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport) Image 3 of 8 Peter Sagan is about to start his medical (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 4 of 8 Peter Sagan in action during the final stage in Abu Dhabi (Image credit: Bettini) Image 5 of 8 UCI World Champion Peter Sagan and his wife Katarina Smolkova are seen after their wedding in the town of Dolny Kubin in North Slovakia on November 11, 2015. (Image credit: Stringer/AFP/Getty Images) Image 6 of 8 Andre Greipel denied Peter Sagan on stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 8 UCI World Champion Peter Sagan and his wife Katarina Smolkova are seen after their wedding in the town of Dolny Kubin in North Slovakia on November 11, 2015. (Image credit: Stringer/AFP/Getty Images) Image 8 of 8 Newly crowned world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan became world champion this year, but feels he would have enjoyed even greater success had he not been held back by niggling injuries over the course of the year - problems which he is currently working with Belgian specialist in the gym to correct.

The Slovakian is in Belgium on a seven-day course at the practice of Tinkoff-Saxo team doctor Peter Lagrou, alongside rehabilitation physiotherapist Sabine Lion, reports Het Nieuwsblad. The treatment, which focuses on core strengthening, is less about treating an existing injury than preventing injuries and underperformance in the upcoming season.

"Peter has had an excellent year with the world title and the green jersey at the Tour. But throughout the season there was a constant niggle in the knee and hip," said Lagrou. "Moreover, he had, in his own words, the feeling that he could not make the most of his strength during the finale of the difficult Classics."

Sagan was tipped as a Classics star in the making after he burst onto the scene in 2011 and 2012, but a big spring Classic win has so far eluded him. This year he was fourth at both Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Flanders, along with tenth at Gent-Wevelgem.

The hope is that the treatment will help in his quest to make a Classics breakthrough in 2016 and turn his remarkable string of high placings throughout the season - notably at the Tour de France - into more consistent victories.

Sagan is now getting back into the mindset and regime of life as a professional rider after his off-season break. He was married just over two weeks ago and after a honeymoon in Zanzibar, he spent just one day at home in Montecarlo before flying out to Belgium for this physio course.

He has started getting out on the roads again, taking to Twitter to post a photo of himself with his bike on Wednesday, kitted out in his world champion's gear, including a new black rainbow jacket for training.