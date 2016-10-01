Sagan, Movistar top final UCI WorldTour rankings

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the Eneco Tour (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Team Movistar finish second in the team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sets the pace in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Chris Froome finished second at the Vuelta after winning a third Tour title in July (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Nairo Quintana with the crowds on Colombia (Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) was confirmed as the top rider in the UCI WorldTour individual rankings, even though he sat out the final event on the calendar, Il Lombardia, today. Sagan's 60 point lead over Nairo Quintana (Movistar) went uncontested as both the Colombian and third-placed Chris Froome (Sky) sat out the race.

With the individual rankings sewn up, the most important battle on Saturday was for the team rankings, where Movistar held onto its advantage over Tinkoff. Alejandro Valverde finished sixth, earning 40 points, while Tinkoff finished only one rider - Michael Gogl, who was 35th and out of the points.

Movistar boss Eusebio Unzue praised his team for taking their fourth straight title in the teams rankings, and the sixth of the team's history.

"Winning the WorldTour team ranking for the fourth year straight is a good tribute to the consistency by this whole team for the entire season, in both good and bad moments. And it's increasingly difficult to win this, as we always have to beat tremendous groups - Tinkoff or Sky this year - that always excel in every single race," Unzue said.

The team had 36 victories this season, most notably Nairo Quintana's Vuelta a España win and Valverde's win in Flèche Wallonne, in addition to stage wins in all three Grand Tours.

"... Thanks to Nairo Quintana's consistence, Alejandro Valverde's talent or a splendid season by Ion Izagirre, as well as brilliant performances by Rubén Fernández, Andrey Amador and so many others, we could win this classification once again."

At the other end of the rankings, Dimension Data look to be in trouble when it comes to the 2017 WorldTour. Under an agreement with Tour de France organisers ASO, the UCI will only licence 17 teams for the top tier next season, with only the current top 16 guaranteed a spot.

18 teams are expected to fight for the 17 WorldTour spots. Tinkoff and IAM Cycling stop, but Bora-Hansgrohe and Bahrain Merida are likely candidates for WorldTour applications.

With much of the outgoing Tinkoff team's points moving across to Bora-Hansgrohe with Sagan and Rafal Majka, and IAM Cycling's top riders boosting AG2R La Mondiale's rating, plus the new Bahrain-Merida squad capturing points with Vincenzo Nibali, Dimension Data will face an uphill battle to remain in the sport's elite tier.

Final individual UCI WorldTour rankings

# Rider Name (Country) Team Points 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 669 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 609 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 564 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 436 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 428 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 420 7 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 394 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 374 9 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange 351 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 280 11 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 270 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 241 13 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 239 14 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 234 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 229 16 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 211 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 206 18 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 201 19 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 194 20 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 185 21 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 184 22 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 176 23 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 162 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 160 25 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 154 26 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 153 27 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 149 28 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 148 29 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 146 30 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 144 31 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 144 32 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 137 33 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 132 34 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 130 35 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 130 36 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 129 37 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 121 38 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 120 39 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 119 40 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 118 41 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 115 42 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 111 43 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 110 44 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 110 45 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 109 46 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 108 47 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 108 48 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 108 49 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 108 50 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange 106 51 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 104 52 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange 101 53 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 100 54 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 98 55 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 92 56 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 92 57 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90 58 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 90 59 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 88 60 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 88 61 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 86 62 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 85 63 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida 85 64 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 84 65 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 81 66 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 80 67 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 80 68 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 80 69 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 79 70 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 77 71 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 74 72 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 72 73 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 68 74 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 68 75 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 66 76 Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team 60 77 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 60 78 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 60 79 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 59 80 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 56 81 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 54 82 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 54 83 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 54 84 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 54 85 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 53 86 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 50 87 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 50 88 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 89 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 44 90 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 91 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 42 92 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 41 93 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 41 94 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 40 95 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 40 96 George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 97 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 40 98 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 39 99 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 38 100 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 38 101 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange 37 102 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 103 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 36 104 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 105 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 34 106 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 34 107 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 32 108 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 109 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 31 110 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 30 111 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 30 112 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 113 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 26 114 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 115 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 22 116 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 22 117 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 22 118 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 119 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 120 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 121 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 21 122 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 123 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 20 124 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 20 125 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 19 126 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 19 127 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac 18 128 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 18 129 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 18 130 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 18 131 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17 132 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 16 133 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 16 134 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange 16 135 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 16 136 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 16 137 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 16 138 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 16 139 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 16 140 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 141 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 142 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 14 143 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 144 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange 14 145 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 14 146 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 13 147 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 148 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 12 149 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 12 150 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 12 151 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 152 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 11 153 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 154 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 10 155 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 10 156 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 10 157 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 10 158 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 10 159 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 160 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 9 161 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 162 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 9 163 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 164 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 8 165 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 8 166 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 8 167 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 8 168 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 169 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 170 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 171 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 7 172 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7 173 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 7 174 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 7 175 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 176 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 6 177 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac 6 178 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 6 179 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange 6 180 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 181 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 182 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 183 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 6 184 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 185 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 186 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 5 187 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 5 188 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 5 189 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 5 190 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 191 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 4 192 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 4 193 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 194 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 195 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 196 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 197 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 4 198 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 4 199 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 200 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 201 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 2 202 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 203 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 204 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 205 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 2 206 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange 2 207 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 2 208 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 2 209 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 210 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 211 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 2 212 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 213 Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team 2 214 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 2 215 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 2 216 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 217 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2 218 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 219 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 220 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1 221 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac 1 222 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1 223 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 224 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 225 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 226 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 227 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 228 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 1 229 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1 230 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1 231 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 232 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 1 233 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 1 234 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 235 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 1471 pts 2 Tinkoff Team 1361 3 Team Sky 1187 4 BMC Racing Team 1128 5 Orica-BikeExchange 909 6 Team Katusha 789 7 Etixx - Quick-Step 775 8 Cannondale-Drapac 616 9 Trek-Segafredo 565 10 Astana Pro Team 539 11 FDJ 516 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 506 13 AG2R La Mondiale 482 14 Lotto Soudal 463 15 Lampre - Merida 442 16 Team Giant-Alpecin 435 17 IAM Cycling 418 18 Dimension Data 290