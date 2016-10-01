Sagan, Movistar top final UCI WorldTour rankings
Dimension Data drops to last in teams rankings as 2017 WorldTour fight looms
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) was confirmed as the top rider in the UCI WorldTour individual rankings, even though he sat out the final event on the calendar, Il Lombardia, today. Sagan's 60 point lead over Nairo Quintana (Movistar) went uncontested as both the Colombian and third-placed Chris Froome (Sky) sat out the race.
With the individual rankings sewn up, the most important battle on Saturday was for the team rankings, where Movistar held onto its advantage over Tinkoff. Alejandro Valverde finished sixth, earning 40 points, while Tinkoff finished only one rider - Michael Gogl, who was 35th and out of the points.
Movistar boss Eusebio Unzue praised his team for taking their fourth straight title in the teams rankings, and the sixth of the team's history.
"Winning the WorldTour team ranking for the fourth year straight is a good tribute to the consistency by this whole team for the entire season, in both good and bad moments. And it's increasingly difficult to win this, as we always have to beat tremendous groups - Tinkoff or Sky this year - that always excel in every single race," Unzue said.
The team had 36 victories this season, most notably Nairo Quintana's Vuelta a España win and Valverde's win in Flèche Wallonne, in addition to stage wins in all three Grand Tours.
"... Thanks to Nairo Quintana's consistence, Alejandro Valverde's talent or a splendid season by Ion Izagirre, as well as brilliant performances by Rubén Fernández, Andrey Amador and so many others, we could win this classification once again."
At the other end of the rankings, Dimension Data look to be in trouble when it comes to the 2017 WorldTour. Under an agreement with Tour de France organisers ASO, the UCI will only licence 17 teams for the top tier next season, with only the current top 16 guaranteed a spot.
18 teams are expected to fight for the 17 WorldTour spots. Tinkoff and IAM Cycling stop, but Bora-Hansgrohe and Bahrain Merida are likely candidates for WorldTour applications.
With much of the outgoing Tinkoff team's points moving across to Bora-Hansgrohe with Sagan and Rafal Majka, and IAM Cycling's top riders boosting AG2R La Mondiale's rating, plus the new Bahrain-Merida squad capturing points with Vincenzo Nibali, Dimension Data will face an uphill battle to remain in the sport's elite tier.
Final individual UCI WorldTour rankings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Points
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|669
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|609
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|564
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|436
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|428
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|420
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|394
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|374
|9
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
|351
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|280
|11
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|270
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|241
|13
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|239
|14
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|234
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|229
|16
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|211
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|206
|18
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|201
|19
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|194
|20
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|185
|21
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|184
|22
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|176
|23
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|162
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|160
|25
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|154
|26
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|153
|27
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|149
|28
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|148
|29
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|146
|30
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|144
|31
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|144
|32
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|137
|33
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|132
|34
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|130
|35
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|130
|36
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|129
|37
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|121
|38
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|120
|39
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|119
|40
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|118
|41
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|115
|42
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|111
|43
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|110
|44
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|110
|45
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|109
|46
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|108
|47
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|108
|48
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|108
|49
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|108
|50
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|106
|51
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|104
|52
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange
|101
|53
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|100
|54
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|98
|55
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|92
|56
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|92
|57
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|90
|58
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|59
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|60
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|88
|61
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|86
|62
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|85
|63
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida
|85
|64
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|84
|65
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|81
|66
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|80
|67
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|80
|68
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|80
|69
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|79
|70
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|77
|71
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|74
|72
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|72
|73
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|68
|74
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|68
|75
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|66
|76
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|60
|77
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|60
|78
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|60
|79
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|59
|80
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|56
|81
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|54
|82
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|54
|83
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|54
|84
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|85
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|53
|86
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|87
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|50
|88
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|89
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|44
|90
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|91
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|42
|92
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|41
|93
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|41
|94
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|40
|95
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|96
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|97
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|40
|98
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|39
|99
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|38
|100
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|38
|101
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange
|37
|102
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|36
|103
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|36
|104
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|105
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|34
|106
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|34
|107
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|108
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|109
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|110
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|30
|111
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|30
|112
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|113
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|26
|114
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|115
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|22
|116
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|22
|117
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|22
|118
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|119
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|120
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|121
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|21
|122
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|123
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|20
|124
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|125
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|19
|126
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|19
|127
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|128
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|129
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|18
|130
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|18
|131
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|132
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|16
|133
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|134
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange
|16
|135
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|16
|136
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|16
|137
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|138
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|16
|139
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|16
|140
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|141
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|142
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|14
|143
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|144
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|14
|145
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|14
|146
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|13
|147
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|148
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|12
|149
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|150
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|12
|151
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|152
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|11
|153
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|154
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|155
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|10
|156
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|157
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|10
|158
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|10
|159
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|160
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|161
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|162
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|163
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|164
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|165
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|8
|166
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|167
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|8
|168
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|169
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|170
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|171
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|172
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|173
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|7
|174
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|7
|175
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|176
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|6
|177
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|178
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|179
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|6
|180
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|181
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|182
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|183
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|6
|184
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|185
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|186
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|5
|187
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|5
|188
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|5
|189
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|5
|190
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|191
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|192
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|193
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|194
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|195
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|196
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|197
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|4
|198
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|4
|199
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|200
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|201
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|2
|202
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|203
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|204
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|205
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|206
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|2
|207
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|208
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|209
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|210
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|211
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|2
|212
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|213
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team
|2
|214
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|2
|215
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|2
|216
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|217
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|218
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|219
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|220
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|221
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|222
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|223
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|224
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|225
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|226
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|227
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|228
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|1
|229
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1
|230
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|231
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|232
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|233
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|234
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|235
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|1471
|pts
|2
|Tinkoff Team
|1361
|3
|Team Sky
|1187
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|1128
|5
|Orica-BikeExchange
|909
|6
|Team Katusha
|789
|7
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|775
|8
|Cannondale-Drapac
|616
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|565
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|539
|11
|FDJ
|516
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|506
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|482
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|463
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|442
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|435
|17
|IAM Cycling
|418
|18
|Dimension Data
|290
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|1475
|pts
|2
|Colombia
|1446
|3
|Great Britain
|1050
|4
|France
|1024
|5
|Belgium
|1003
|6
|Australia
|908
|7
|Italy
|773
|8
|Netherlands
|683
|9
|Slovakia
|669
|10
|Switzerland
|416
|11
|Norway
|343
|12
|Germany
|339
|13
|Russia
|336
|14
|Ireland
|286
|15
|United States
|280
|16
|Poland
|225
|17
|Portugal
|218
|18
|Czech Republic
|191
|19
|Luxembourg
|179
|20
|Denmark
|133
|21
|Slovenia
|103
|22
|South Africa
|101
|23
|Costa Rica
|68
|24
|Canada
|54
|25
|New Zealand
|46
|26
|Belarus
|40
|27
|Kazakhstan
|28
|28
|Latvia
|20
|29
|Estonia
|16
|30
|Argentina
|15
|31
|Austria
|15
|32
|Sweden
|6
|33
|Croatia
|4
|34
|Eritrea
|2
|35
|Lithuania
|1
