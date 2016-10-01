Sagan, Movistar top final UCI WorldTour rankings

Trending

Image 1 of 5

Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the Eneco Tour

Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the Eneco Tour
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 5

Team Movistar finish second in the team time trial

Team Movistar finish second in the team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sets the pace in the peloton

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) sets the pace in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Chris Froome finished second at the Vuelta after winning a third Tour title in July

Chris Froome finished second at the Vuelta after winning a third Tour title in July
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 5

Nairo Quintana with the crowds on Colombia

Nairo Quintana with the crowds on Colombia
(Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) was confirmed as the top rider in the UCI WorldTour individual rankings, even though he sat out the final event on the calendar, Il Lombardia, today. Sagan's 60 point lead over Nairo Quintana (Movistar) went uncontested as both the Colombian and third-placed Chris Froome (Sky) sat out the race.

With the individual rankings sewn up, the most important battle on Saturday was for the team rankings, where Movistar held onto its advantage over Tinkoff. Alejandro Valverde finished sixth, earning 40 points, while Tinkoff finished only one rider - Michael Gogl, who was 35th and out of the points.

Movistar boss Eusebio Unzue praised his team for taking their fourth straight title in the teams rankings, and the sixth of the team's history.

"Winning the WorldTour team ranking for the fourth year straight is a good tribute to the consistency by this whole team for the entire season, in both good and bad moments. And it's increasingly difficult to win this, as we always have to beat tremendous groups - Tinkoff or Sky this year - that always excel in every single race," Unzue said.

The team had 36 victories this season, most notably Nairo Quintana's Vuelta a España win and Valverde's win in Flèche Wallonne, in addition to stage wins in all three Grand Tours.

"... Thanks to Nairo Quintana's consistence, Alejandro Valverde's talent or a splendid season by Ion Izagirre, as well as brilliant performances by Rubén Fernández, Andrey Amador and so many others, we could win this classification once again."

At the other end of the rankings, Dimension Data look to be in trouble when it comes to the 2017 WorldTour. Under an agreement with Tour de France organisers ASO, the UCI will only licence 17 teams for the top tier next season, with only the current top 16 guaranteed a spot.

18 teams are expected to fight for the 17 WorldTour spots. Tinkoff and IAM Cycling stop, but Bora-Hansgrohe and Bahrain Merida are likely candidates for WorldTour applications.

With much of the outgoing Tinkoff team's points moving across to Bora-Hansgrohe with Sagan and Rafal Majka, and IAM Cycling's top riders boosting AG2R La Mondiale's rating, plus the new Bahrain-Merida squad capturing points with Vincenzo Nibali, Dimension Data will face an uphill battle to remain in the sport's elite tier.

Final individual UCI WorldTour rankings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team669pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team609
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky564
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team436
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team428
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team420
7Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team394
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale374
9Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange351
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step280
11Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team270
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team241
13Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha239
14Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky234
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha229
16Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha211
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ206
18Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo201
19Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida194
20Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac185
21Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange184
22Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo176
23Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling162
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo160
25Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ154
26Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step153
27Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin149
28Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky148
29Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step146
30Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin144
31Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange144
32Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac137
33Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac132
34Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal130
35Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team130
36Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida129
37Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky121
38Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky120
39Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange119
40Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo118
41Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling115
42Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange111
43Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team110
44Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team110
45Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team109
46Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky108
47Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step108
48Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo108
49Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac108
50Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange106
51Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team104
52Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-BikeExchange101
53Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange100
54John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin98
55Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky92
56André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal92
57Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal90
58Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo90
59Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team88
60Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step88
61Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team86
62Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal85
63Louis Meintjes (RSA) Lampre - Merida85
64Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ84
65Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step81
66Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step80
67Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team80
68Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data80
69Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data79
70David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step77
71Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo74
72Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling72
73Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team68
74Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team68
75Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal66
76Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team60
77Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step60
78Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha60
79Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo59
80Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ56
81Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac54
82Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac54
83Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo54
84Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team54
85Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data53
86Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha50
87Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky50
88Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step48
89Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky44
90Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team43
91Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step42
92Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team41
93Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step41
94Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac40
95Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team40
96George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNl-Jumbo40
97Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data40
98Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling39
99Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data38
100Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin38
101Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-BikeExchange37
102Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team36
103Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky36
104Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal36
105Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo34
106Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team34
107Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale32
108Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale32
109Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo31
110Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling30
111Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal30
112Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30
113Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team26
114Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal24
115Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team22
116Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky22
117Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data22
118Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team22
119Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
120Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
121Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal21
122Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team21
123Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling20
124Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha20
125Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team19
126Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling19
127Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Drapac18
128Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha18
129Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida18
130Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team18
131Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo17
132Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling16
133Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac16
134Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-BikeExchange16
135Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha16
136Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida16
137Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac16
138Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ16
139Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling16
140Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
141Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step15
142Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ14
143Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
144Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange14
145Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky14
146Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ13
147Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
148Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling12
149Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team12
150Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data12
151Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team11
152Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ11
153Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
154Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac10
155Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha10
156Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac10
157Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling10
158Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky10
159Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
160Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale9
161Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
162Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha9
163Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
164Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha8
165Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky8
166Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo8
167Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team8
168Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step8
169Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
170Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step7
171Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team7
172Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida7
173Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team7
174Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team7
175Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
176Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky6
177Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac6
178Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky6
179Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange6
180Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
181Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin6
182Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
183Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team6
184Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step6
185Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
186Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling5
187Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data5
188Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling5
189Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ5
190Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
191Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo4
192Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky4
193Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin4
194Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
195Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha4
196Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
197Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida4
198Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ4
199Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
200Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
201Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha2
202Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
203Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step2
204Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
205Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data2
206Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange2
207Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac2
208Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team2
209Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
210Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
211Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling2
212Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
213Michael Gogl (Aut) Tinkoff Team2
214Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data2
215Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team2
216Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
217Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2
218Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
219Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
220Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1
221Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Drapac1
222Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling1
223Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1
224Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1
225Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
226Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
227Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin1
228Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ1
229Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida1
230Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1
231Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1
232Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac1
233Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha1
234Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
235Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team1471pts
2Tinkoff Team1361
3Team Sky1187
4BMC Racing Team1128
5Orica-BikeExchange909
6Team Katusha789
7Etixx - Quick-Step775
8Cannondale-Drapac616
9Trek-Segafredo565
10Astana Pro Team539
11FDJ516
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo506
13AG2R La Mondiale482
14Lotto Soudal463
15Lampre - Merida442
16Team Giant-Alpecin435
17IAM Cycling418
18Dimension Data290

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain1475pts
2Colombia1446
3Great Britain1050
4France1024
5Belgium1003
6Australia908
7Italy773
8Netherlands683
9Slovakia669
10Switzerland416
11Norway343
12Germany339
13Russia336
14Ireland286
15United States280
16Poland225
17Portugal218
18Czech Republic191
19Luxembourg179
20Denmark133
21Slovenia103
22South Africa101
23Costa Rica68
24Canada54
25New Zealand46
26Belarus40
27Kazakhstan28
28Latvia20
29Estonia16
30Argentina15
31Austria15
32Sweden6
33Croatia4
34Eritrea2
35Lithuania1

 