Sagan, Froome and Bardet hit Saitama and the first Bahrain camp - Podcast

Peter Sagan and Chris Froome at the Saitama Criterium

Winter might be upon us but it's still been a busy week in the world of professional cycling with the Saitama Criterium providing the Cyclingnews teams with interviews with Chris Froome, Romain Bardet, and Peter Sagan and the first all-important camp for the Bahrain Merida team in Croatia.

We hear from Froome about his Tour de France ambitions, Bardet toys with the idea of riding the Giro d'Italia and Sagan talks about his Worlds win and new team for 2017. We also dissect the future of the new Bahrain Merida team and whether they can hit the ground running in 2017.

The team of Daniel Benson, Ed Pickering and Patrick Fletcher also look back at the Giro d'Italia route and the merits and perils of taking on the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia double with Froome and Nairo Quintana both making noises about stepping up to the challenge in the future.

