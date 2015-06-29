Sagan brothers finish one-two in combined Czech-Slovak road race

Image 1 of 6 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Juraj Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 5 of 6 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) descending during stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets the his final podium kiss (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The brothers Sagan finished one-two on Sunday during the combined Slovak and Czech Road Race Championship in their hometown of Žilina, with Peter claiming his fifth consecutive Slovakian road title and Juraj winning the field sprint for second.

Peter Sagan soloed away from the bunch late in the rain-soaked race and finished more than a minute ahead of the chasing field, further confirming his good form leading into the Tour de France.

“I am very happy that I managed to win a joint Czech-Slovak championship,” he said after the race. “The conditions were difficult but the competition was great.”

The combined Slovak and Czech road race was decided on a 199km course in pouring rain. Tinkoff-Saxo lined up the Sagan brothers, Michael Kolar, and Roman Kreuziger, who suffered a mechanical late in the race.

“We are happy with Peter's gold and Juraj's silver medals,” said team director Patxi Vila. “Unfortunately, Roman Kreuziger suffered a mechanical and that didn't allow us to also claim the Czech champion title.”

Vila said it was a nice surprise to see Juraj Sagan claim the silver medal behind his brother.

“On the other hand, unfortunately, Roman, who was in very good shape, had a setback with a mechanical problem that cost him precious time,” he said. “It's a pity because he was in the previous breakaway, did a great effort today and missed a well-deserved Czech championship title.”

Vila also said the race was a good indication for the team and for Peter Sagan as he heads to the Tour de France next week to defend the green points jersey.

“With six days to go until the Tour, Peter is on the right path and looks forward to the start,” he said. “Last but not least, he used his new Specialized Venge ViAS and the sensation he had was very good just as in Tour de Suisse.”