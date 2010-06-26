Sablikova speeds to dual Czech titles

Martina Sáblíková won the 3000 and 5000m speed skating events in Vancouver. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Martina Sablikova, a double gold medal winner in the Vancouver winter Olympic Games in speed skating, won both the time trial and road race in her national cycling championships this week.

The 23-year-old, who also has six speed skating world titles to her name, may focus more on her cycling with a goal of competing in the summer Olympics in London in 2012, according to AFP.

On Thursday, Sablikova topped Martina Ruzickova by 46 seconds to claim the national time trial title. The pair were separated by a much larger 3:48 margin in the road race in Kyjov on Saturday, where Sablikova once more proved her dominance.