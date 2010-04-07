Sabine gets maximum ban for state title doping violation

Cycling Australia has issued Dr. Stephen Sabine a two year ban for a doping violation recorded at last year’s South Australian Criterium Championships, a State titles race in Australia. Dr. Sabine finished eighth out of as many riders in the event’s elite category, however an in-competition test conducted by the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Agency returned a positive result.

The ASADA test found anabolic steroid testosterone and glucocorticosteriods present in the rider’s sample. Sabine admitted to using glucocorticosteriods and waived his right to a hearing while accepting the maximum two year ban, according to an ASADA release.

The rider’s sentence will commence from the time he was provisionally suspended, meaning Sabine will be unable to “take part in recognised sports” until June 19, 2011. Sabine will also be disqualified from the South Australian Criterium Championships event on April 26, 2009, where he finished last in his category.