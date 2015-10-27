Yves Kabera Iryamukuru (Image credit: Cycling Rwanda)

Rwandan cyclist dies after mid-race car collision

A young Rwandan cyclist died on Saturday when he was hit by a car during a race.

Yves Kabera Iryamukuru, 22, was involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle in the Rulindo district after he had dropped off the back of the peloton during the final event of the Rwandan Cycling Cup. Team Rwanda cyclist Janvier Hadi came to his attention and Iryamukuru was rushed to Kigali Hospital Centre but was pronounced dead just a few hours later, reports Rwandan newspaper The New Times.

"His death has saddened us so much. It is a total shock. He was a very promising young rider and a great person who was ambitious," said Bosco Inatave, the president of Fly Cycling Club, where Iryamukuru rode.