Ruta del Sol: Rally with dual ambitions of GC and breakaways

Image 1 of 6 Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 2 of 6 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 3 of 6 Kyle Murphy signed with Rally from Cylance. (Image credit: Courtesy of Rally Cycling) Image 4 of 6 Canadian road champion Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 5 of 6 Ryan Anderson (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Rally Cycling) Image 6 of 6 Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) was wearing yellow for the final stage (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

American Pro-Continental squad Rally Cycling is aiming high at this week's Ruta del Sol in Andalucia. Across the five-stage race, starting Wednesday in Mijas, the team is looking to the general classification with Rob Britton, and regular representation in breakaways.

"Andalucia will be the biggest test of our European trip," said team director Pat McCarty. "With the riders we brought to Spain we are targeting the overall while still trying to put riders up the road in breakaways. Our guys are prepared for what is sure to be an extremely fast race."

Along with Britton, Rally is looking to place Nigel Ellsay, and Kyle Murphy high on the final general classification. For the flatter stages were a bunch sprint finish is the expected outcome, Ryan Anderson and Colin Joyce will lead the line. In the race closing time trial, Evan Huffman and Matteo Dal-Cin will be free to chase a result. The duo also likely breakaway candidates across the week.

Yet to finish a race in 2018, Britton is hopeful of putting bad luck and injury behind him for a strong showing at the 2.HC race and build a strong platform for the remainder of the season

"I'm keen to put my recent knee issues behind me and continue to progress with the team here in Europe," said Britton. "Whether that means a result or simply executing a plan we're given at the beginning of the day, we just have to keep learning and moving forward. The results don't reflect it yet, but we're improving little by little. We're lining up with the best in the world and they mean business."

The Ruta del Sol takes place in Spain 14-18 February with the stage 2 ascent to the Allanadas summit likely to be key to the GC. The final day 14.2-kilometre time trial though is set to decide the overall winner and podium.

Rally Cycling for Ruta del Sol: Ryan Anderson, Rob Britton, Matteo Dal-Cin, Nigel Ellsay, Evan Huffman, Colin Joyce and Kyle Murphy.