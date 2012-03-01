RusVelo loses Amstel Gold Race invite

Image 1 of 4 The RusVelo men's and women's team in Mallorca (Image credit: RusVelo) Image 2 of 4 Alexey Markov at the RusVelo unveiling (Image credit: RusVelo) Image 3 of 4 Farnese Vini Selle Italia on their way to the start (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 4 Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

RusVelo will not compete at this year's Amstel Gold Race, and its place has instead been given to Farnese Vini - Selle Italia, race organisers announced on Thursday afternoon. The Russian Professional Continental team had received a wildcard invitation early last month.

Amstel Gold Race takes place Sunday, April 15 and runs 256.5km in South Limburg, Netherlands.

According to the race website, “By order of the UCI RusVelo may not participate in the only Dutch cycling classic.” No further explanation was given and the UCI has not yet responded to Cyclingnews' request for details.

The place has been given to another Professional Continental team, Farnese Vini - Selle Italia, whose captain is Filippo Pozzato.

Approximately two weeks ago the Russian Pro Continental squad had also relinquished its start at Strade Bianche, citing "logistical problems within the team", and their invite was instead given to Utensilnord Named by race organiser RCS Sport.