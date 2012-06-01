Rujano says mononucleosis forced his Giro abandonment

Image 1 of 5 Jose Guillen Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Jose' Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) attacked but was later dropped (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Jose' Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 José Rujano Guillen (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Jose Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) sets the pace for the lead group. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

While his abandonment on the 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia reportedly upset team manager Gianni Savio, Jose Rujano has released a statement explaining that medical tests have revealed he was suffering from mononucleosis.

Rujano had been named as a pre-race threat to take overall honours however he failed to live up to expectations with a ninth placing on stage 8 his best performance. Prior to leaving the race, the Venezuelan was 37th on general classification, over 40 minutes back.

The Androni-Giocattoli captain thought he was suffering from a bad cold but tests at the Vialarda di Biella medical clinic in Italy revealed otherwise.

"I knew something was not right. I prepared very well for the Giro, to give satisfaction to my followers. Physically something was not right," Rujano said in a statement.

"I want all my fans know what happened to me. I was more interested in doing a good job, was the career for which he trained for seven months. I could not finish it, it was not by choice, it was because my health did not let me."

At the time, Savio told Gazzeta.it that his charge had been examined by medical staff at the race and there was nothing wrong with him.

"Rujano did not have a condition that prevented him from continuing the Giro. The team doctor examined him and did not find anything particular," said Savio, who emphasized that Rujano "is far from the spirit of the team. I was disappointed."

Savio continued that he was "glad" Rujano's contract was up at the end of the season and that there would be "no second chances" after he reinvigorated his career.

Rujano's next target is the Olympic Games in London.

"I will recover from this virus and will remain the same strong rider," he explained. "I never thought something would happen to me in the Giro. God knows why things happen."