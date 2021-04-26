Roval's C38 wheels are light, tough and affordable

The C38 wheelset is disc brake only and tubeless tyre ready (Image: Roval)

You can now roll along with more comfort and efficiency, thanks to Roval’s new C38 wheelset. The American wheel brand evaluated the market requirement for an all-terrain wheelset that wouldn’t strain the budget.

More than ever, riders are demanding increased versatility from their equipment. Endurance road bikes are offering more and more tyre clearance and riders are finding new opportunities to add off-road segments into their regular riding.

Roval’s solution is a disc-only carbon all-rounder road bike wheelset that it claims to contain the same DNA from its performance wheelsets.

While the rim profile still has aerodynamic considerations, it isn’t too deep or narrow. For riders who might be using their road bike on a daily commute, wind can be a real issue to contend with. And the C38s, as their naming convention would indicate, aren’t overly deep, at 38mm – preventing anxiety when riding in gusty conditions.

Wide enough to roll on any terrain

The C38s might have a mid-range aero depth, but they are generously wide, to accommodate the latest trend towards larger tyre casings.

At 21mm of internal rim diameter, this new Roval wheelset should give you adequate structural support to run tyres at lower pressures, while resisting squirm when committing that ideal line on a high-speed descent.

Roval’s C38 wheels are laced with DT Swiss Competition Race spokes and brass Pro Lock nipples. These wheels also spin DT Swiss 370 rear hubs, with their proven star ratchet internals, which deliver excellent engagement, durability, and ease of maintenance.

Overall wheelset weight is a low 1,560g, with the front accounting for 714g and a rear C38 wheels classifying at 886g. Axle standards are 100x12mm front and 142x42mm rear.

Roval is pricing the C38 wheelset at £1,150.00, which includes a lifetime warranty.