Trending

Rouleur Classic Gallery

Vintage and modern highlights from the London show

Image 1 of 53

Some of cycling's most famous jerseys hung in the halls of the show

Some of cycling's most famous jerseys hung in the halls of the show
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 2 of 53

Danilo Di Luca's Giro d'Italia winning Sidi Genius 5

Danilo Di Luca's Giro d'Italia winning Sidi Genius 5
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 3 of 53

Lazer showed off some custom Lazer Bullet helmets

Lazer showed off some custom Lazer Bullet helmets
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 4 of 53

Alongside an array of time trial bikes were some famous time trial skinsuits

Alongside an array of time trial bikes were some famous time trial skinsuits
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 5 of 53

Mark Cavendish's 2017 Team Dimension Data Cervelo S5

Mark Cavendish's 2017 Team Dimension Data Cervelo S5
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 6 of 53

Zipp's 303 NSW wheels are paired with Pirelli's P Zero tyres

Zipp's 303 NSW wheels are paired with Pirelli's P Zero tyres
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 7 of 53

The Storck Fascenario.3 Aston Martin Edition has THM Fibuka 2 brakes

The Storck Fascenario.3 Aston Martin Edition has THM Fibuka 2 brakes
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 8 of 53

The bike is equipped with THM Power Arms G3 cranks

The bike is equipped with THM Power Arms G3 cranks
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 9 of 53

Storck unveiled their collaboration with Aston Martin at the show

Storck unveiled their collaboration with Aston Martin at the show
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 10 of 53

Campagnolo displayed their new disc groupsets

Campagnolo displayed their new disc groupsets
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 11 of 53

Mavic had a large display showcasing the wheels, shoes and clothing, as well as some of their neutral support vehicles

Mavic had a large display showcasing the wheels, shoes and clothing, as well as some of their neutral support vehicles
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 12 of 53

More jerseys on display at the show

More jerseys on display at the show
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 13 of 53

The cockpit of a 1948 Flandrien Briek Schotte, which won the Tour of Flanders twice

The cockpit of a 1948 Flandrien Briek Schotte, which won the Tour of Flanders twice
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 14 of 53

Giro displayed some of their unique helmet finishes

Giro displayed some of their unique helmet finishes
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 15 of 53

Giro offerings to suit all types of rider

Giro offerings to suit all types of rider
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 16 of 53

Sidi shoes through the years

Sidi shoes through the years
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 17 of 53

French brand Time showcased their Scylon aero bike

French brand Time showcased their Scylon aero bike
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 18 of 53

Mavic displayed some new colour options of the Û1,000 Comete road shoe

Mavic displayed some new colour options of the Û1,000 Comete road shoe
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 19 of 53

ENVE had an array of products on display

ENVE had an array of products on display
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 20 of 53

A handful of cyclo-cross bikes were at the show

A handful of cyclo-cross bikes were at the show
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 21 of 53

Ten points for identifying all of the autographs on this vintage Mapei jersey

Ten points for identifying all of the autographs on this vintage Mapei jersey
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 22 of 53

Endura showed off the 2018 Movistar Team jersey

Endura showed off the 2018 Movistar Team jersey
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 23 of 53

POC explain their new SPIN technology, an update on MIPS helmets to help reduce the impact of rotational torsion from helmets in a crash

POC explain their new SPIN technology, an update on MIPS helmets to help reduce the impact of rotational torsion from helmets in a crash
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 24 of 53

Alchemy also had some of their frame builds on display

Alchemy also had some of their frame builds on display
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 25 of 53

Going as far back as Fausto Coppi's iconic jersey

Going as far back as Fausto Coppi's iconic jersey
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 26 of 53

Castelli had some of their famous jerseys on display

Castelli had some of their famous jerseys on display
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 27 of 53

Johan Museeuw's famous Colnago C40 in Mapei colours

Johan Museeuw's famous Colnago C40 in Mapei colours
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 28 of 53

Colour coordinated Elite Vico Carbon bottle cages on the 3T Strada

Colour coordinated Elite Vico Carbon bottle cages on the 3T Strada
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 29 of 53

Alongside Sportful's historical jerseys were the current season's WorldTour offerings

Alongside Sportful's historical jerseys were the current season's WorldTour offerings
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 30 of 53

Sportful had some of their more famous jerseys on display

Sportful had some of their more famous jerseys on display
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 31 of 53

Alongside the acclaimed Lightweight Autobahn disc wheel was a Lightweight 'after bike wear' jacket

Alongside the acclaimed Lightweight Autobahn disc wheel was a Lightweight 'after bike wear' jacket
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 32 of 53

Lightweight has plenty on display at the show

Lightweight has plenty on display at the show
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 33 of 53

Carbon disc rotors on the Lightweight Wegweiser

Carbon disc rotors on the Lightweight Wegweiser
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 34 of 53

The Lightweight Wegweiser wheels are the German carbon specialists' more affordable range of wheels

The Lightweight Wegweiser wheels are the German carbon specialists' more affordable range of wheels
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 35 of 53

As well as wheels and frames, Lightweight offer an array of accessories including bottle cages that weigh in at a claimed 18 grams each

As well as wheels and frames, Lightweight offer an array of accessories including bottle cages that weigh in at a claimed 18 grams each
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 36 of 53

The UCI approved Lightweight Urgestalt frame comes in at a cool £4,000

The UCI approved Lightweight Urgestalt frame comes in at a cool £4,000
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 37 of 53

Specialized showcased their latest S-Works Tarmac build

Specialized showcased their latest S-Works Tarmac build
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 38 of 53

Di Luca's shoe brands come in some eye-catching colourways

Di Luca's shoe brands come in some eye-catching colourways
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 39 of 53

Di Luca also has a range of cycling shoes

Di Luca also has a range of cycling shoes
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 40 of 53

SRAM and Zipp used the 3T Strada to showcase their latest and greatest at the show

SRAM and Zipp used the 3T Strada to showcase their latest and greatest at the show
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 41 of 53

Colnago had some of their historical frames alongside the modern carbon models

Colnago had some of their historical frames alongside the modern carbon models
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 42 of 53

The 3T stem also received the Fat Creations finish

The 3T stem also received the Fat Creations finish
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 43 of 53

The blue and gold design is similar to the official bike launched by the Irish team on Friday at the show

The blue and gold design is similar to the official bike launched by the Irish team on Friday at the show
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 44 of 53

Subtle 3T logos adorned the frame underneath the blue paint

Subtle 3T logos adorned the frame underneath the blue paint
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 45 of 53

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 46 of 53

Fat Creations custom paint are based in Chichester in the south of England

Fat Creations custom paint are based in Chichester in the south of England
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 47 of 53

Saddleback equipped the bike with Shimano Dura-Ace components paired with a Wolf Tooth chainring

Saddleback equipped the bike with Shimano Dura-Ace components paired with a Wolf Tooth chainring
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 48 of 53

The British distributor of the 3T Strada showcased a Fat Creations painted bike in the Aqua Blue Sport colours

The British distributor of the 3T Strada showcased a Fat Creations painted bike in the Aqua Blue Sport colours
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 49 of 53

A Focus Izalco Max Disc in a deep green finish

A Focus Izalco Max Disc in a deep green finish
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 50 of 53

The Colombian rider will remain with the Slipstream Sports setup for the next three seasons

The Colombian rider will remain with the Slipstream Sports setup for the next three seasons
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 51 of 53

Rigoberto Uran's Tour de France second place finishing Cannondale SuperSix

Rigoberto Uran's Tour de France second place finishing Cannondale SuperSix
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 52 of 53

Clothing brand Ashmei have partnered with Campfire Gin, offering a bottle of gin in a vintage style bidon

Clothing brand Ashmei have partnered with Campfire Gin, offering a bottle of gin in a vintage style bidon
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 53 of 53

A famous rider puts his name to a bike with the Di Luca Killer Aero

A famous rider puts his name to a bike with the Di Luca Killer Aero
(Image credit: Josh Evans)

Our friends at Rouleur are hosting their annual Rouleur Classic show in London, showcasing the best products in cycling past and present, as well as insightful talks from legends of the sport including Fabian Cancellara, Johan Museeuw, Philippa York and more.

An array of brands exhibit at the event with bikes, jerseys and accessories from the current peloton displayed alongside instantly recognisable classics. Guests are able to discuss current products with brands and try on the new kit, or choose to get a selfie with former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins.

Cyclingnews' Sadhbh O'Shea joins a panel on the state of Women's racing on Friday.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to see some of the highlights of the show.