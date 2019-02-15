Roson handed four-year ban for biological passport anomalies

Image 1 of 4 Jaime Roson wears the white jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Caja Rural's Jaime Roson was third overall (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Jaime Roson (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 4 Jaime Roson (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) wins the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jaime Roson (Movistar) has been handed a four-year ban by the UCI after anomalies were found in his biological passport. Movistar had already suspended the 26-year-old but have since confirmed, through their holding company Abarca Sports, that they have terminated his contract.

“The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announces that the UCI Anti-Doping Tribunal has rendered its decision in the case involving Jaime Roson Garcia,” a statement on the UCI website read.

“The Anti-Doping Tribunal found the rider guilty of an anti-doping rule violation (Use of a prohibited substance) based on abnormalities detected in his Biological Passport and imposed a 4-year period of ineligibility on the rider.”

Roson was notified of the findings at the end of June last year, several weeks after his last race at the Criterium du Dauphine. The anomaly occurred in January 2017, when Roson was still racing at Caja Rural.

He was immediately suspended from racing by Movistar, the team he joined at the start of 2018, who stated that there had been nothing out of the ordinary with Roson’s health checks.

Roson is a former under-23 Spanish national champion and he won the Vuelta a Aragon last season, as well as taking top 10 places at the Volta ao Algarve and Tirreno-Adriatico.

The start date of the ban is not clear, though it is likely to be backdated to Roson’s initial suspension date. That would see him banned through to June 2022.