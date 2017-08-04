Movistar snaps up climbing talent Roson - News shorts

Image 1 of 5 Jaime Roson (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) wins the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Caja Rural's Jaime Roson was third overall (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Manuel Senni (BMC) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Nicholas Dlamini won the maglia verde KOM classification (Image credit: Matteo Marchi / ISOLA PRESS) Image 5 of 5 Nicholas Dlamini (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Scott Mitchell)

Movistar snaps up climbing talent Roson

Movistar has announced the signing of up and coming climbing talent Jaime Roson from Caja Rural-Seguros RGA. The 24-year-old has penned a two-year deal, ensuring a place at the Spanish outfit until at least the end of 2019.

Roson, a former under 23 national champion, turned professional last season with Caja Rural. He quickly impressed with a top 5 finish at the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon and a stage win at the Tour of Turkey. This year, he won the queen stage of the Tour of Croatia and went on to finish second overall and the winner of the mountains classification.

Roson is currently competing at the Vuelta a Burgos where he sits 15th overall after two stages.

Senni steps down from BMC to join Bardiani-CSF

Manuel Senni will ride in the Pro-Continental ranks with Bardiani-CSF for the next two years, ending his three year stay with BMC Racing.

"We really wanted and looked to have Manuel in our roster for 2018. He's a young rider but already experienced and his rider profile is perfect for the #GreenTeam project. Year after year he showed to have the right potentiality to stand out. Becoming professional and riding three years in a top team such as BMC is not a chance for everyone. We didn't offer him just a contract but, above all, an opportunity. Manuel has a lot of ambitions, our team too: we're happy and ready to pursue the same goals," read a statement from Bardiani-CSF.

Senni has enjoyed his best season to date in 2017 with third place overall at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana and third at Giro dell'Appennino. The 25-year-old rode the Giro d'Italia for the second time in his career this year and is currently racing the Tour of Utah.

In a release from his new team, Senni explained that having been courted by Bardiani-CSF, it was an easy decision to sign on with the Pro-Continental team.

"I'm really pleased that Bardiani-CSF pushed deeply to sign me. I feel already a lot of trust around me and it's big stimulus, both to finish this season with BMC in the best way both to start a new phase of my career," said Senni. "I talked with Reverberi and Zanatta, expert and capable team directors that, I'm sure, will support me in the best way. They explained me the #GreenTeam project and the benefits I can have with this team. Bardiani-CSF is a solid structure with an important racing schedule, two perfect factors for a young rider like me who looks for a quality step."

Senni also paid tribute to BMC, thanking the American squad for the three seasons he spent with them.

"In BMC I earned a huge experience. I raced several World Tour races, I learned looking great champions, their attitude in terms of preparation, training, nutrition and off race life. These knowledges will be the starting point of my new experience and I hope could be useful also for my new teammates," he added.

While it could be seen as a step down into the second division, Senni explained that he believes he will have greater options to pursue his personal goals. Particularly at the Giro next May.

"I don't feel the passage from World Tour team to a Professional one like a step back, but only as a new chance. In Bardiani-CSF I will have more freedom and opportunities to stand out," he said. "I feel my growth is not finished yet and I want to reach the top to establish myself in cycling elite. I've a dream, the same of the #GreenTeam: being a protagonist at Giro d'Italia. I hope to make it real already in 2018."

Dimension Data sign Nicholas Dlamini

Dimension Data has announced its first signing for 2018 with 21-year-old South African Nicholas Dlamini stepping up from its Continental development team. Dlamini won the KOM jersey at the Baby Giro this year, helping him earn a stagiaire ride with the team that has turned into his first pro contract.

"It's really an amazing feeling to finally be part of our World Tour team," said Dlamini. "I've always dreamed of being part of this team. Everything just feels unreal at the moment with all the good opportunities I'm getting. I'd like to thank the Continental team for having my best interests at heart. It's been really an incredible three years with them. I'm ready to take on the world now!"

Dlamini is currently riding the Vuelta a Burgos with Dimension Data and has impressed team principal Doug Ryder with his commitment.

"This team was built on a dream and to see a young rider like Nicholas, who came from limited means and opportunities to succeed and make it as a neo pro rider in Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka is truly special to witness," said Ryder. "Nic has big dreams and has worked so hard to realise his dreams, focusing first on getting through school and then on his passion of riding his bike."

Dimension Data's Bernie Eisel has also been impressed with Dlamini and is looking forward to racing alongside the South African

"I spent the last two winters with him in training and he is an absolute professional and has a stunning character," said Eisel. "He can climb well but he is super-fast in a sprint too. With a bit of leadership from everyone else in the team, learning from our experience, Nic will shine in the coming years, I have no doubt. I can't wait to race with him.

"When you see where he comes from and understand his background, you begin to realise how much hard work it took for this young man to make it to the pros, and he did it all with a smile on his face."

Wanty-Groupe Gobert announce American stagiaire

Belgian Pro-Continental team Wanty-Groupe Gobert has announced its third stagiaire for the 2017 season. American Thomas Gibbons joins Jasper de Laat and Brecht Dhaene on the team. The 27-year-old has previously rode with Continental team Cibel in 2014 and 2015. Gibbons has raced with the Baguet-MIBA Gates-Indulek team in 2017.

While teams often go for younger stagiaire riders, Wanty has unusually gone for a 27-year-old (Gibbons) and a 28-year-old (Dhaene). De Laat is the youngest of the trio at 23. Wanty are yet to announce the race schedule for its three stagiaires.