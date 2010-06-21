Rondhuis new Sport Director for Equipe Noris Cycling

Equipe Noris Cycling (Image credit: Equipe Noris Cycling)

Thijs Rondhuis is the new Sport Director for Equipe Noris Cycling. The German women's team announced the appointment Monday afternoon. He replaces Jochen Dornbusch, who will become the national trainer in Hong Kong.

Rondhuis, 33, has a contract through the end of the season. "Thijs Rondhuis already worked for us in the Giro del Trentino this last weekend," said team manger Alexander Oppelt.

"We are happy that we were able to sign an internationally-experienced director in such a short time, and we wish him much success."

Rondhuis was with Team DSB Bank from 2004 to 2008. While there he worked with Marianne Vos, who became World Champion 2006.

Equipe Noris Cycling is operating this year without a title sponsor, and is riding a reduced scheduled with a small cadre.