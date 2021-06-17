Rohan Dennis linked with move from Ineos to Jumbo-Visma

A report on the well-informed Dutch website Wielerflits claims that former world time trial champion Rohan Dennis has agreed to join Jumbo-Visma in 2022.

The Australian has spent the last two years at Ineos Grenadiers, joining in 2020 following his sudden abandon at the 2019 Tour de France and his eventual contract termination at Bahrain McLaren.

According to the report, several sources have informed Wielerflits that Dennis had options to either join Jumbo-Visma or UAE Team Emirates but that the Dutch squad won the race for the 31-year-old's signature.

Jumbo-Visma would not comment when approached by either Wielerflits or Cyclingnews.

Dennis won back-to-back time trial world titles in 2018 and 2019 and would very much fit within the Jumbo-Visma squad.

The Dutch team signed Edoardo Affini at the start of this year and, although they also have four-time time trial world champion Tony Martin on their books, the German is 36 years of age and only has one year left on his current contract.

Dennis has ridden for Garmin, BMC Racing, Bahrain McLaren and currently Ineos.