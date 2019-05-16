Roglic caught up in crash at Giro d’Italia

Image 1 of 7 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) was soon back in the peloton after his crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 7 Primoz Roglic gained time on his rivals (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 7 The crash in the peloton saw a number of riders go down (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 7 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) tries to find a way through the riders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 7 Mikel Landa (Movistar) checks his hand after the crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 7 Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) was also involved in the crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 7 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) was left with road rash and a hole in his shorts after the early crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and several other overall contenders at the Giro d’Italia, where involved in an early crash during stage 6 to San Giovanni Rotondo, leaving the race leader with road rash and a large hole in his shorts.

Roglic did not seem to badly injured but the crash was a painful reminder of the dangers and unpredictability of the Giro d’Italia.

Grega Bole (Bahrain-Merida) was the first to crash in the peloton as they chased a series of early attacks after leaving Cassino. A few minutes later another crash took down Roglic, Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mikel Landa (Movistar), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Zakarin), with Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) apparently also delayed.

Australia’s Rob Power was also caught up in the crash, with Team Sunweb later confirming he had been forced to abandon the race due to his injuries. After losing team leader Tom Dumoulin on Wednesday, Team Sunweb is down to six riders.

Roglic and the other riders were 40 seconds behind at one point but the main group eased up in a sign of fair play, allowing the maglia rosa to quickly return to the peloton.

Soon after, Roglic dropped back to the race doctor’s car for treatment to his road rash on his right buttock. The wound was disinfected and covered with a large plaster. The Slovenian then returned to the head of the peloton to join his Jumbo-Visma teammates as they worked to control the 13-rider breakaway.

