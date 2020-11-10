Trending

Roglic and Van der Breggen top 2020 UCI rankings

Jumbo-Visma and Trek-Segafredo Women lead team rankings

Anna van der Breggen and Primoz Roglic UCI 2020 rankings
Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) top the 2020 UCI rankings (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Primož Roglič and his Jumbo-Visma team have topped the UCI's World Ranking after the UCI released the final update for the 2020 season on Tuesday, confirming their success and near dominance of recent months. 

Double world champion Anna van der Breggen and Trek-Segafredo topped the women's World Ranking.

Roglič's successful Vuelta a España defence saw him leapfrog compatriot and Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar after the UAE Team Emirates rider lost points due to his non-participation in the Vuelta, where he took third in 2019.

Roglič, who also finished first in the ranking last year, took four stage wins in Spain en route to a second overall victory in Madrid, sealing the title on Sunday and boosting his ranking to 4,237 points, some way ahead of Pogačar's 3,055 points. Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) took third at 2,700 points.

As well as the 850 points for his Vuelta win, Roglič picked up 800 for taking second at the Tour, 500 for winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and 580 for his six stage wins across the Vuelta, Tour and Critérium du Daupiné. Pogačar, meanwhile, took more than half his points – 1,585 – at the Tour.

The women's ranking saw Boels Dolmans' Anna van der Breggen come out on top for the first time since 2015. The Dutchwoman has led the way since October 6 and edged to first place ahead of Trek-Segafredo's Elisa Longo Borghini with 2,560.67 points to 2532.33. Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) took third on 2,226 points.

Van der Breggen's triumph was built on the back of her double triumph at the World Championships, which saw her score 950 points. She also won the Giro Rosa, earning 529.67 points, while a sixth consecutive La Flèche Wallonne win gave her 400 points.

Roglič's victory at the Vuelta saw Jumbo-Visma leapfrog Deceuninck-QuickStep to take the overall team ranking. 

He and Van Aert taking first and third in the individual ranking was enough to beat the Belgian team, who placed four men in the top 20, including Julian Alaphilippe in sixth. 

UAE Team Emirates were third, while France beat Slovenia in the nation ranking.

The women's team ranking saw Trek-Segafredo come out on top thanks to Longo Borghini, Elizabeth Deignan (fifth) and Ellan van Dijk (10th). 

The American team beat Boels Dolmans into second place while Mitchelton-Scott took third. 

Unsurprisingly, the Netherlands were the top-performing nation.

Men's individual ranking
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4237
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3055
3Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2700
4Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 2040
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1961
6Julian Alaphiliippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep1795.83
7Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 1733
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1671
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1550
10Marc Hirschi (Swi) Sunweb1430
11Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers1406.5
12Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team1399
13Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep1370.33
14Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1360
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Sunweb 1328
16Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1325
17Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1292
18Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 1262
19Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1248
20Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1193

Men's team ranking
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jumbo-Visma9919
2Deceuninck-QuickStep9776.16
3UAE Team Emirates8503
4Ineos Grenadiers7628.33
5Team Sunweb7582.71
6Bora-Hansgrohe6738.5
7Astana Pro Team 6612
8Trek-Segafredo 6591
9Groupama-FDJ5614
10EF Pro Cycling5576.99

Men's nation ranking
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France9542.83
2Slovenia 8824
3Belgium 8530
4Italy 7375
5Australia 6468
6Netherlands 6249
7Denmark5423
8Great Britain5299.16
9Germany5242.83
10Spain 4992

Women's individual ranking
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans2560.67
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women2532.33
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott 2226
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling1943
5Elizabeth Deignan (Gre) Trek-Segafredo Women1896.33
6Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv1422.5
7Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb1407.33
8Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 1380
9Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1287
10Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1123.33
11Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 1097
12Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team Sunweb 982
13Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank938
14Margarita Victo Garcia Canellas (Spa) Ale BTC Ljubljana922.33
15Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg909
16Chantal van den Broeck-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans825.67
17Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans804.67
18Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 793
19Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott773
20Marlen Reusser (Sui) Equipe Paule Ka658.5

Women's team ranking
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-Segafredo Women6931.98
2Boels Dolmans5385.35
3Mitchelton-Scott4775
4Team Sunweb3847.65
5Equipe Paule Ka3222.68
6CCC-Liv3138
7Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling3067.01
8Ale BTC Ljubljana2920.32
9Canyon-SRAM2770.33
10FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2699

Women's nation ranking
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands8314.5
2Italy4588.33
3Germany3806.66
4Great Britain3037.5
5Australia 2906
6Belgium2139
7United States of America2085.66
8Denmark1913.17
9Poland 1612
10Spain 1595