Roglic and Van der Breggen top 2020 UCI rankings

Primož Roglič and his Jumbo-Visma team have topped the UCI's World Ranking after the UCI released the final update for the 2020 season on Tuesday, confirming their success and near dominance of recent months.

Double world champion Anna van der Breggen and Trek-Segafredo topped the women's World Ranking.

Roglič's successful Vuelta a España defence saw him leapfrog compatriot and Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar after the UAE Team Emirates rider lost points due to his non-participation in the Vuelta, where he took third in 2019.

Roglič, who also finished first in the ranking last year, took four stage wins in Spain en route to a second overall victory in Madrid, sealing the title on Sunday and boosting his ranking to 4,237 points, some way ahead of Pogačar's 3,055 points. Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) took third at 2,700 points.

As well as the 850 points for his Vuelta win, Roglič picked up 800 for taking second at the Tour, 500 for winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and 580 for his six stage wins across the Vuelta, Tour and Critérium du Daupiné. Pogačar, meanwhile, took more than half his points – 1,585 – at the Tour.

The women's ranking saw Boels Dolmans' Anna van der Breggen come out on top for the first time since 2015. The Dutchwoman has led the way since October 6 and edged to first place ahead of Trek-Segafredo's Elisa Longo Borghini with 2,560.67 points to 2532.33. Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) took third on 2,226 points.

Van der Breggen's triumph was built on the back of her double triumph at the World Championships, which saw her score 950 points. She also won the Giro Rosa, earning 529.67 points, while a sixth consecutive La Flèche Wallonne win gave her 400 points.

Roglič's victory at the Vuelta saw Jumbo-Visma leapfrog Deceuninck-QuickStep to take the overall team ranking.

He and Van Aert taking first and third in the individual ranking was enough to beat the Belgian team, who placed four men in the top 20, including Julian Alaphilippe in sixth.

UAE Team Emirates were third, while France beat Slovenia in the nation ranking.

The women's team ranking saw Trek-Segafredo come out on top thanks to Longo Borghini, Elizabeth Deignan (fifth) and Ellan van Dijk (10th).

The American team beat Boels Dolmans into second place while Mitchelton-Scott took third.

Unsurprisingly, the Netherlands were the top-performing nation.

Men's individual ranking # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4237 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3055 3 Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 2700 4 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 2040 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1961 6 Julian Alaphiliippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1795.83 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 1733 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1671 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1550 10 Marc Hirschi (Swi) Sunweb 1430 11 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 1406.5 12 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1399 13 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1370.33 14 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1360 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Sunweb 1328 16 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1325 17 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1292 18 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 1262 19 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1248 20 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1193

Men's team ranking # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jumbo-Visma 9919 2 Deceuninck-QuickStep 9776.16 3 UAE Team Emirates 8503 4 Ineos Grenadiers 7628.33 5 Team Sunweb 7582.71 6 Bora-Hansgrohe 6738.5 7 Astana Pro Team 6612 8 Trek-Segafredo 6591 9 Groupama-FDJ 5614 10 EF Pro Cycling 5576.99

Men's nation ranking # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 France 9542.83 2 Slovenia 8824 3 Belgium 8530 4 Italy 7375 5 Australia 6468 6 Netherlands 6249 7 Denmark 5423 8 Great Britain 5299.16 9 Germany 5242.83 10 Spain 4992

Women's individual ranking # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans 2560.67 2 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 2532.33 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott 2226 4 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling 1943 5 Elizabeth Deignan (Gre) Trek-Segafredo Women 1896.33 6 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 1422.5 7 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb 1407.33 8 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 1380 9 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 1287 10 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1123.33 11 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 1097 12 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team Sunweb 982 13 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 938 14 Margarita Victo Garcia Canellas (Spa) Ale BTC Ljubljana 922.33 15 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 909 16 Chantal van den Broeck-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans 825.67 17 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans 804.67 18 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 793 19 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 773 20 Marlen Reusser (Sui) Equipe Paule Ka 658.5

Women's team ranking # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-Segafredo Women 6931.98 2 Boels Dolmans 5385.35 3 Mitchelton-Scott 4775 4 Team Sunweb 3847.65 5 Equipe Paule Ka 3222.68 6 CCC-Liv 3138 7 Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling 3067.01 8 Ale BTC Ljubljana 2920.32 9 Canyon-SRAM 2770.33 10 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 2699