Roglic and Van der Breggen top 2020 UCI rankings
Jumbo-Visma and Trek-Segafredo Women lead team rankings
Primož Roglič and his Jumbo-Visma team have topped the UCI's World Ranking after the UCI released the final update for the 2020 season on Tuesday, confirming their success and near dominance of recent months.
Double world champion Anna van der Breggen and Trek-Segafredo topped the women's World Ranking.
Roglič's successful Vuelta a España defence saw him leapfrog compatriot and Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar after the UAE Team Emirates rider lost points due to his non-participation in the Vuelta, where he took third in 2019.
Roglič, who also finished first in the ranking last year, took four stage wins in Spain en route to a second overall victory in Madrid, sealing the title on Sunday and boosting his ranking to 4,237 points, some way ahead of Pogačar's 3,055 points. Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) took third at 2,700 points.
As well as the 850 points for his Vuelta win, Roglič picked up 800 for taking second at the Tour, 500 for winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and 580 for his six stage wins across the Vuelta, Tour and Critérium du Daupiné. Pogačar, meanwhile, took more than half his points – 1,585 – at the Tour.
The women's ranking saw Boels Dolmans' Anna van der Breggen come out on top for the first time since 2015. The Dutchwoman has led the way since October 6 and edged to first place ahead of Trek-Segafredo's Elisa Longo Borghini with 2,560.67 points to 2532.33. Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) took third on 2,226 points.
Van der Breggen's triumph was built on the back of her double triumph at the World Championships, which saw her score 950 points. She also won the Giro Rosa, earning 529.67 points, while a sixth consecutive La Flèche Wallonne win gave her 400 points.
Roglič's victory at the Vuelta saw Jumbo-Visma leapfrog Deceuninck-QuickStep to take the overall team ranking.
He and Van Aert taking first and third in the individual ranking was enough to beat the Belgian team, who placed four men in the top 20, including Julian Alaphilippe in sixth.
UAE Team Emirates were third, while France beat Slovenia in the nation ranking.
The women's team ranking saw Trek-Segafredo come out on top thanks to Longo Borghini, Elizabeth Deignan (fifth) and Ellan van Dijk (10th).
The American team beat Boels Dolmans into second place while Mitchelton-Scott took third.
Unsurprisingly, the Netherlands were the top-performing nation.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|4237
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3055
|3
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|2700
|4
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|2040
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1961
|6
|Julian Alaphiliippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1795.83
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|1733
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1671
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1550
|10
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Sunweb
|1430
|11
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|1406.5
|12
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1399
|13
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1370.33
|14
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1360
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Sunweb
|1328
|16
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1325
|17
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1292
|18
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|1262
|19
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1248
|20
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1193
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|9919
|2
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9776.16
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|8503
|4
|Ineos Grenadiers
|7628.33
|5
|Team Sunweb
|7582.71
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|6738.5
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|6612
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|6591
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|5614
|10
|EF Pro Cycling
|5576.99
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|9542.83
|2
|Slovenia
|8824
|3
|Belgium
|8530
|4
|Italy
|7375
|5
|Australia
|6468
|6
|Netherlands
|6249
|7
|Denmark
|5423
|8
|Great Britain
|5299.16
|9
|Germany
|5242.83
|10
|Spain
|4992
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
|2560.67
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|2532.33
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott
|2226
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|1943
|5
|Elizabeth Deignan (Gre) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1896.33
|6
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|1422.5
|7
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1407.33
|8
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1380
|9
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1287
|10
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1123.33
|11
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|1097
|12
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team Sunweb
|982
|13
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|938
|14
|Margarita Victo Garcia Canellas (Spa) Ale BTC Ljubljana
|922.33
|15
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|909
|16
|Chantal van den Broeck-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans
|825.67
|17
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans
|804.67
|18
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|793
|19
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|773
|20
|Marlen Reusser (Sui) Equipe Paule Ka
|658.5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|6931.98
|2
|Boels Dolmans
|5385.35
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4775
|4
|Team Sunweb
|3847.65
|5
|Equipe Paule Ka
|3222.68
|6
|CCC-Liv
|3138
|7
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|3067.01
|8
|Ale BTC Ljubljana
|2920.32
|9
|Canyon-SRAM
|2770.33
|10
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|2699
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Netherlands
|8314.5
|2
|Italy
|4588.33
|3
|Germany
|3806.66
|4
|Great Britain
|3037.5
|5
|Australia
|2906
|6
|Belgium
|2139
|7
|United States of America
|2085.66
|8
|Denmark
|1913.17
|9
|Poland
|1612
|10
|Spain
|1595
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.