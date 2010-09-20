Trending

Rodriguez poised to be world number one

More than a consolation prize for Vuelta's "dinamiteros"

Image 1 of 3

A tired Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) after winning the stage

A tired Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) after winning the stage
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 3

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 3 of 3

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) takes the stage win

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) takes the stage win
(Image credit: Unipublic)

Later today the UCI will release its latest world rankings following the Vuelta a España but Joaquin Rodriguez has already done the maths and is happy with the outcome. "With the results of the Vuelta, I'm gonna be the world's number one rider and I don't think that will change by the end of the cycling season," Rodriguez told Cyclingnews at the start of the Vuelta's last stage in San Sebastian de los Reyes.

Related Articles

Rodriguez aiming to be world's number one

Rodriguez climbs to stage win

Joaquin Rodriguez confident he can win Vuelta

Rodriguez and Nibali face off in Vuelta time trial

Rodriguez withdraws from Spanish Worlds team

The Katusha rider has based his prediction on the fact that "we're close to the end of the season and Alberto Contador won't race anymore [this year]."

In the current official rankings, released on September 13 after the Canadian ProTour races, Contador was leading Rodriguez by 54 points but the latter's fourth place at the Vuelta allocates 90 points, with additional points on offer for taking a top four spot in stages of the race.

With more than 500 points, Rodriguez will be out of reach for Cadel Evans, who is currently third with 390 points, as the only race remaining on the world ranking calendar after the Vuelta is the Tour of Lombardy, whose winner will score 100 points. The world championship road race and Paris-Tours aren't part of the world calendar.

"This is a great result for me," said Rodriguez. "It shows how good I've been this year." His consistency can be seen in his haul of results in 2010: sixth at Paris-Nice, he won the Volta a Catalunya on home soil, the GP Miguel Indurain and stage five of the Vuelta ai Pais Vasco (where he finished third overall).

He also finished second to Evans at the Flèche Wallonne, ninth at the Tour de Suisse, eighth in the Tour de France with a win on stage 12 to Mende and fifth at the Clasica San Sebastian prior to riding the Vuelta a España very aggressively.

He led the world rankings after the Ardennes classics, taking the top spot from countryman Luis Leon Sanchez until Alberto Contador passed him after the Critérium du Dauphiné.

"This was my first year with Katusha," said the former ONCE, Saunier Duval and Caisse d'Epargne rider. "I think next year we'll know how to work with each other even better." Rodriguez's ultimate goal is to win a Grand Tour. "And my dream is to win Liège-Bastogne-Liège," added the 31-year-old.

World rankings as of September 20, 2010

Individual Rankings
1Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha551pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana482
3Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne403
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team390
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank369
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo340
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto337
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions307
9Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions306
10Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana283
11Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi261
12Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank258
13Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank254
14Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank230
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team228
16Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank221
17Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack216
18Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step216
19André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia211
20Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo206
21Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli203
22Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia198
23Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo196
24Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini182
25Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia179
26Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack174
27Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam173
28Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam171
29Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto169
30Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam162
31Ezequiel Mosquera Miguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia158
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale148
33Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia140
34Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank133
35David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne132
36Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi132
37Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone127
38Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia127
39Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank125
40Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom121
41Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana117
42Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia113
43Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo111
44Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne111
45Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia109
46Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini108
47Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini107
48Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions106
49Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini106
50Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha105
51Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank104
52Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team103
53Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha102
54Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team100
55Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo93
56Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam90
57Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank87
58Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team86
59Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack85
60Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia83
61Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha82
62Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi82
63Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team Radioshack80
64George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team80
65Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto80
66Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia76
67Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux73
68Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team71
69Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank70
70Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia67
71Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack66
72Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions64
73Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox62
74Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank62
75Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team61
76Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun61
77Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator60
78Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha60
79Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto58
80Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana56
81Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions56
82Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram56
83Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne54
84Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack52
85Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale51
86Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux50
87Allan Davis (Aus) Astana48
88Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo48
89Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank48
90Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne46
91Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom46
92Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne46
93Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia44
94Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi42
95Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team40
96Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet40
97Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne40
98Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step40
99Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo38
100David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne38
101Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions38
102Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank35
103Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack35
104Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions34
105John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale34
106Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo32
107Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini32
108David Garcia Da Pena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia32
109Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto30
110Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha30
111Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox30
112Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli30
113Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux30
114Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini29
115Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank29
116Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team24
117Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom24
118Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step23
119Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team22
120Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank21
121Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram20
122Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
123Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam20
124Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom20
125Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom20
126Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step20
127Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack20
128Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
129Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha18
130Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team18
131Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox18
132Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step17
133Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux17
134Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank16
135Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram16
136David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne16
137Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step16
138Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne16
139Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank16
140Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne16
141Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
142Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions15
143Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team15
144Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank14
145Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank14
146Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto13
147Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram13
148Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram13
149Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank13
150Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step12
151Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank12
152Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team12
153Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo12
154Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha11
155Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini11
156Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto10
157Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
158Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano10
159William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom10
160Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team10
161Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank10
162Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram10
163David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions10
164Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
165Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia10
166Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne10
167Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto10
168Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step9
169Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha8
170Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
171Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
172Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia8
173Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
174Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
175Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
176Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
177Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team8
178Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8
179Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli8
180Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
181Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone7
182Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
183Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
184Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step6
185Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team6
186Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini6
187Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank6
188Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step6
189Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha6
190Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo6
191Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
192Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia6
193Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions6
194Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto6
195Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana6
196Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne6
197Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Cervélo TestTeam6
198Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
199Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
200Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale5
201Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack5
202Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux5
203Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux4
204Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram4
205Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia4
206Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha4
207Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
208Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia4
209Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
210David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
211Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
212Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
213Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom4
214Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions4
215Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank4
216Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
217Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano4
218Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne4
219Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
220Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam4
221Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto4
222Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo TestTeam4
223Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
224Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank4
225Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
226Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
227Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo3
228Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux3
229Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank3
230Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
231Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne2
232Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
233Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step2
234Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha2
235José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale2
236Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
237Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram2
238Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
239Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
240Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom2
241Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne2
242David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
243Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
244Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
245Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
246Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
247Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha2
248Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
249Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo1
250Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur1
251Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
252Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux1
253Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
254Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
255Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto1
256Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram1
257Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
258Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
259Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano1
260Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
261Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
262Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
263Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
264Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1
265Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
266Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank1
267Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
268Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank1
269Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1
270Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
271Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
272Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
273Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
274Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
275Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram1
276Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom1
277Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox

Nations Rankings
1Spain1868pts
2Italy1071
3Belgium882
4Australia850
5United States763
6Netherlands643
7Germany547
8Luxembourg488
9Russia453
10Norway441
11Switzerland422
12Kazakhstan406
13Slovenia390
14France386
15Canada363
16Great Britain331
17Ireland254
18Slovakia242
19Czech Republic196
20New Zealand145
21Estonia111
22Colombia108
23Denmark105
24Portugal91
25Austria83
26Poland49
27Argentina41
28Belarus40
29Croatia38
30Sweden31
31South Africa15
32Uzbekistan5
33Japan4
34Lithuania4

Teams Rankings
1Astana986pts
2Liquigas-Doimo946
3Team Saxo Bank945
4Rabobank906
5Team Katusha900
6Team HTC - Columbia855
7Garmin - Transitions839
8Omega Pharma-Lotto674
9Caisse d'Epargne667
10BMC Racing Team657
11Team Radioshack621
12Cervélo TestTeam616
13Lampre-Farnese Vini535
14Euskaltel - Euskadi525
15Sky Professional Cycling Team435
16Quick Step316
17AG2R La Mondiale261
18Androni Giocattoli243
19BBox Bouygues Telecom231
20Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne227
21Xacobeo Galicia198
22Française Des Jeux175
23Acqua & Sapone134
24Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team130
25Colnago - CSF Inox119
26Team Milram118
27Saur - Sojasun63
28Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator63
29Footon-Servetto43
30Landbouwkrediet40
31Skil - Shimano16
32Andalucia - Cajasur1