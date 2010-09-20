Rodriguez poised to be world number one
More than a consolation prize for Vuelta's "dinamiteros"
Later today the UCI will release its latest world rankings following the Vuelta a España but Joaquin Rodriguez has already done the maths and is happy with the outcome. "With the results of the Vuelta, I'm gonna be the world's number one rider and I don't think that will change by the end of the cycling season," Rodriguez told Cyclingnews at the start of the Vuelta's last stage in San Sebastian de los Reyes.
The Katusha rider has based his prediction on the fact that "we're close to the end of the season and Alberto Contador won't race anymore [this year]."
In the current official rankings, released on September 13 after the Canadian ProTour races, Contador was leading Rodriguez by 54 points but the latter's fourth place at the Vuelta allocates 90 points, with additional points on offer for taking a top four spot in stages of the race.
With more than 500 points, Rodriguez will be out of reach for Cadel Evans, who is currently third with 390 points, as the only race remaining on the world ranking calendar after the Vuelta is the Tour of Lombardy, whose winner will score 100 points. The world championship road race and Paris-Tours aren't part of the world calendar.
"This is a great result for me," said Rodriguez. "It shows how good I've been this year." His consistency can be seen in his haul of results in 2010: sixth at Paris-Nice, he won the Volta a Catalunya on home soil, the GP Miguel Indurain and stage five of the Vuelta ai Pais Vasco (where he finished third overall).
He also finished second to Evans at the Flèche Wallonne, ninth at the Tour de Suisse, eighth in the Tour de France with a win on stage 12 to Mende and fifth at the Clasica San Sebastian prior to riding the Vuelta a España very aggressively.
He led the world rankings after the Ardennes classics, taking the top spot from countryman Luis Leon Sanchez until Alberto Contador passed him after the Critérium du Dauphiné.
"This was my first year with Katusha," said the former ONCE, Saunier Duval and Caisse d'Epargne rider. "I think next year we'll know how to work with each other even better." Rodriguez's ultimate goal is to win a Grand Tour. "And my dream is to win Liège-Bastogne-Liège," added the 31-year-old.
World rankings as of September 20, 2010
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|551
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|482
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|403
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|390
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|369
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|340
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|337
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|307
|9
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|306
|10
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|283
|11
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|261
|12
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|258
|13
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|254
|14
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|230
|15
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|228
|16
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|221
|17
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|216
|18
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|216
|19
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|211
|20
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|206
|21
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|203
|22
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|198
|23
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|196
|24
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|182
|25
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|179
|26
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|174
|27
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
|173
|28
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|171
|29
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|169
|30
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|162
|31
|Ezequiel Mosquera Miguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|158
|32
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|148
|33
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|140
|34
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|133
|35
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|132
|36
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|132
|37
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|127
|38
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|127
|39
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|125
|40
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|121
|41
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|117
|42
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|113
|43
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|111
|44
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|111
|45
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|109
|46
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|108
|47
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|107
|48
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|106
|49
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|106
|50
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|105
|51
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|104
|52
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|103
|53
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|102
|54
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|100
|55
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|93
|56
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|90
|57
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|87
|58
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|86
|59
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|85
|60
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|83
|61
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|62
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|82
|63
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team Radioshack
|80
|64
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|80
|65
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|80
|66
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|76
|67
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|73
|68
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|71
|69
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|70
|70
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|67
|71
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|66
|72
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|64
|73
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|62
|74
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|62
|75
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|76
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|61
|77
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|78
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|60
|79
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|58
|80
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|56
|81
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|56
|82
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|56
|83
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|54
|84
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|52
|85
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|86
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|50
|87
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|48
|88
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|48
|89
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|48
|90
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|46
|91
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|46
|92
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|46
|93
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|44
|94
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|42
|95
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|40
|96
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|97
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|40
|98
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|40
|99
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|38
|100
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|38
|101
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|38
|102
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|35
|103
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|35
|104
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|34
|105
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|106
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|32
|107
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|32
|108
|David Garcia Da Pena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|32
|109
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|110
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|111
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|30
|112
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|113
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|30
|114
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|29
|115
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|116
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|24
|117
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|24
|118
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|23
|119
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|22
|120
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|21
|121
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|20
|122
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|123
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam
|20
|124
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|125
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|126
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|20
|127
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|20
|128
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|129
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|130
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18
|131
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|132
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|17
|133
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|17
|134
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|135
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|16
|136
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|137
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step
|16
|138
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|139
|Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|140
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|141
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|142
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|15
|143
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|15
|144
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|14
|145
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|14
|146
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|13
|147
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|13
|148
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|13
|149
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|13
|150
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|151
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|152
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|12
|153
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|12
|154
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|155
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|156
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|10
|157
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|158
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|10
|159
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|160
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|161
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|162
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|10
|163
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|164
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|165
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|166
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|167
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|10
|168
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|9
|169
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|170
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|171
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|172
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|8
|173
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|174
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|175
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|176
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|177
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|178
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|179
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|180
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|181
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|7
|182
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|183
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|184
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|6
|185
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|6
|186
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|6
|187
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|6
|188
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|6
|189
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|190
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|191
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|192
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|193
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|194
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|6
|195
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|6
|196
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|197
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Cervélo TestTeam
|6
|198
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|199
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|200
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|201
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|5
|202
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|5
|203
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|204
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|205
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|206
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|4
|207
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|208
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|209
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|210
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|211
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|212
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|213
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|214
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|215
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|216
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|217
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|218
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|219
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|220
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam
|4
|221
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|4
|222
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo TestTeam
|4
|223
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|224
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|4
|225
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|226
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|227
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3
|228
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|3
|229
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|230
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|231
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|232
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|233
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|2
|234
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|235
|José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|236
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|237
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|238
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|239
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|240
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|241
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|242
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|243
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|244
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|245
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|246
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|247
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|248
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|249
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|250
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
|1
|251
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|252
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1
|253
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|254
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|255
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1
|256
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|257
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|258
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|259
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|260
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|261
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|262
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|263
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|264
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|265
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|266
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|267
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|268
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|269
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|270
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|271
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|272
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|273
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|274
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|275
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|276
|Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|277
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|Spain
|1868
|pts
|2
|Italy
|1071
|3
|Belgium
|882
|4
|Australia
|850
|5
|United States
|763
|6
|Netherlands
|643
|7
|Germany
|547
|8
|Luxembourg
|488
|9
|Russia
|453
|10
|Norway
|441
|11
|Switzerland
|422
|12
|Kazakhstan
|406
|13
|Slovenia
|390
|14
|France
|386
|15
|Canada
|363
|16
|Great Britain
|331
|17
|Ireland
|254
|18
|Slovakia
|242
|19
|Czech Republic
|196
|20
|New Zealand
|145
|21
|Estonia
|111
|22
|Colombia
|108
|23
|Denmark
|105
|24
|Portugal
|91
|25
|Austria
|83
|26
|Poland
|49
|27
|Argentina
|41
|28
|Belarus
|40
|29
|Croatia
|38
|30
|Sweden
|31
|31
|South Africa
|15
|32
|Uzbekistan
|5
|33
|Japan
|4
|34
|Lithuania
|4
|1
|Astana
|986
|pts
|2
|Liquigas-Doimo
|946
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|945
|4
|Rabobank
|906
|5
|Team Katusha
|900
|6
|Team HTC - Columbia
|855
|7
|Garmin - Transitions
|839
|8
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|674
|9
|Caisse d'Epargne
|667
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|657
|11
|Team Radioshack
|621
|12
|Cervélo TestTeam
|616
|13
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|535
|14
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|525
|15
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|435
|16
|Quick Step
|316
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|261
|18
|Androni Giocattoli
|243
|19
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|231
|20
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|227
|21
|Xacobeo Galicia
|198
|22
|Française Des Jeux
|175
|23
|Acqua & Sapone
|134
|24
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|130
|25
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|119
|26
|Team Milram
|118
|27
|Saur - Sojasun
|63
|28
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|63
|29
|Footon-Servetto
|43
|30
|Landbouwkrediet
|40
|31
|Skil - Shimano
|16
|32
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|1
