Rodriguez poised to be world number one

Later today the UCI will release its latest world rankings following the Vuelta a España but Joaquin Rodriguez has already done the maths and is happy with the outcome. "With the results of the Vuelta, I'm gonna be the world's number one rider and I don't think that will change by the end of the cycling season," Rodriguez told Cyclingnews at the start of the Vuelta's last stage in San Sebastian de los Reyes.

The Katusha rider has based his prediction on the fact that "we're close to the end of the season and Alberto Contador won't race anymore [this year]."

In the current official rankings, released on September 13 after the Canadian ProTour races, Contador was leading Rodriguez by 54 points but the latter's fourth place at the Vuelta allocates 90 points, with additional points on offer for taking a top four spot in stages of the race.

With more than 500 points, Rodriguez will be out of reach for Cadel Evans, who is currently third with 390 points, as the only race remaining on the world ranking calendar after the Vuelta is the Tour of Lombardy, whose winner will score 100 points. The world championship road race and Paris-Tours aren't part of the world calendar.

"This is a great result for me," said Rodriguez. "It shows how good I've been this year." His consistency can be seen in his haul of results in 2010: sixth at Paris-Nice, he won the Volta a Catalunya on home soil, the GP Miguel Indurain and stage five of the Vuelta ai Pais Vasco (where he finished third overall).

He also finished second to Evans at the Flèche Wallonne, ninth at the Tour de Suisse, eighth in the Tour de France with a win on stage 12 to Mende and fifth at the Clasica San Sebastian prior to riding the Vuelta a España very aggressively.

He led the world rankings after the Ardennes classics, taking the top spot from countryman Luis Leon Sanchez until Alberto Contador passed him after the Critérium du Dauphiné.

"This was my first year with Katusha," said the former ONCE, Saunier Duval and Caisse d'Epargne rider. "I think next year we'll know how to work with each other even better." Rodriguez's ultimate goal is to win a Grand Tour. "And my dream is to win Liège-Bastogne-Liège," added the 31-year-old.

World rankings as of September 20, 2010

Individual Rankings 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 551 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 482 3 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 403 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 390 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 369 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 340 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 337 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 307 9 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 306 10 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 283 11 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 261 12 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 258 13 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 254 14 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 230 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 228 16 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 221 17 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 216 18 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 216 19 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 211 20 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 206 21 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 203 22 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 198 23 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 196 24 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 182 25 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 179 26 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 174 27 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam 173 28 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 171 29 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 169 30 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 162 31 Ezequiel Mosquera Miguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 158 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 148 33 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 140 34 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 133 35 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 132 36 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 132 37 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 127 38 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 127 39 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 125 40 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 121 41 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 117 42 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 113 43 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 111 44 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 111 45 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 109 46 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 108 47 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 107 48 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 106 49 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 106 50 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 105 51 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 104 52 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 103 53 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 102 54 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 100 55 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 93 56 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 90 57 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 87 58 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 86 59 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 85 60 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 83 61 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 82 62 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 82 63 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team Radioshack 80 64 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 80 65 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 80 66 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 76 67 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 73 68 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 71 69 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 70 70 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 67 71 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 66 72 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 64 73 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 62 74 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 62 75 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 61 76 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 61 77 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 60 78 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 60 79 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 58 80 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 56 81 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 56 82 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 56 83 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 54 84 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 52 85 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 86 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 50 87 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 48 88 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 48 89 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 48 90 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 46 91 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 46 92 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 46 93 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 44 94 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 42 95 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 40 96 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 40 97 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 40 98 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 40 99 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 38 100 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 38 101 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 38 102 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 35 103 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 35 104 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 34 105 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 106 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 32 107 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 32 108 David Garcia Da Pena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 32 109 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 110 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 30 111 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 30 112 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 30 113 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 30 114 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 29 115 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 29 116 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 24 117 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 24 118 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 23 119 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 22 120 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 21 121 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 20 122 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 123 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam 20 124 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBox Bouygues Telecom 20 125 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 20 126 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 20 127 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 20 128 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 129 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 18 130 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 18 131 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 18 132 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 17 133 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 17 134 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 16 135 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 16 136 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 16 137 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Quick Step 16 138 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 16 139 Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 16 140 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 141 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 142 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 15 143 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 15 144 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 14 145 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 14 146 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 13 147 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 13 148 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 13 149 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 13 150 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 12 151 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 12 152 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 12 153 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 12 154 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 11 155 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 11 156 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 10 157 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 158 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 10 159 William Bonnet (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 10 160 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 161 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 10 162 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 10 163 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 10 164 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 165 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 10 166 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 10 167 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 10 168 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 9 169 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 8 170 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 171 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 172 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 8 173 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 174 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 175 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 176 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 177 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 178 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 179 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 8 180 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 181 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 7 182 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 183 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 184 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 6 185 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 6 186 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 6 187 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 6 188 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 6 189 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Team Katusha 6 190 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 191 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 192 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 6 193 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 6 194 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 6 195 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 6 196 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 6 197 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Cervélo TestTeam 6 198 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 199 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 200 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 5 201 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 5 202 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 5 203 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 204 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 4 205 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 4 206 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 4 207 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 208 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 4 209 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 210 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 211 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 212 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 213 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) BBox Bouygues Telecom 4 214 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 4 215 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 4 216 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 217 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 218 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 4 219 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 220 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo TestTeam 4 221 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 4 222 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo TestTeam 4 223 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 224 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 4 225 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 226 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 227 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3 228 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 3 229 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3 230 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 231 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 2 232 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 233 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 2 234 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 235 José Luis Arrieta Lujambio (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale 2 236 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 237 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 2 238 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 239 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 240 Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 2 241 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 2 242 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 243 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 244 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 245 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 246 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 247 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 248 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 249 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 1 250 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 1 251 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 252 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1 253 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 254 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 255 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1 256 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 1 257 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 258 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 259 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1 260 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 261 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 262 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 263 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 264 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1 265 Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 266 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 1 267 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 268 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 1 269 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1 270 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 271 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 272 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 273 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 274 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 275 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 1 276 Steve Chainel (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 1 277 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox

Nations Rankings 1 Spain 1868 pts 2 Italy 1071 3 Belgium 882 4 Australia 850 5 United States 763 6 Netherlands 643 7 Germany 547 8 Luxembourg 488 9 Russia 453 10 Norway 441 11 Switzerland 422 12 Kazakhstan 406 13 Slovenia 390 14 France 386 15 Canada 363 16 Great Britain 331 17 Ireland 254 18 Slovakia 242 19 Czech Republic 196 20 New Zealand 145 21 Estonia 111 22 Colombia 108 23 Denmark 105 24 Portugal 91 25 Austria 83 26 Poland 49 27 Argentina 41 28 Belarus 40 29 Croatia 38 30 Sweden 31 31 South Africa 15 32 Uzbekistan 5 33 Japan 4 34 Lithuania 4