Rodriguez makes prison visit to discuss sporting values with inmates

Image 1 of 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Katusha Cycling Team) Image 2 of 3 Joaquim Rodriguez in the 2014 Katusha team kit (Image credit: Katusha Cycling Team) Image 3 of 3 Joaquim Rodríguez celebrates after winning Il Lombardia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Joaquim Rodriguez will be in prison tomorrow, discussing with inmates how sporting values and ethics can be applied successfully to ‘real life' as well.

The Katusha pro and UCI WorldTour number one will visit Cornella prison in the town of La Vella in Andorra - the country where he has lived for several years - on Wednesday afternoon.

"I aim to show them [the prisoners] how values that crop up in cycling can, in my experience, be applied to everyday life," Rodriguez said on Tuesday, "values like making an effort, perseverance and dedication.

"These values can be applied to their lives to overcome their current situation and help them to face the future."