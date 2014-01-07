Rodriguez makes prison visit to discuss sporting values with inmates
UCI WorldTour number one believes sports values can be applied across life
Joaquim Rodriguez will be in prison tomorrow, discussing with inmates how sporting values and ethics can be applied successfully to ‘real life' as well.
Related Articles
The Katusha pro and UCI WorldTour number one will visit Cornella prison in the town of La Vella in Andorra - the country where he has lived for several years - on Wednesday afternoon.
"I aim to show them [the prisoners] how values that crop up in cycling can, in my experience, be applied to everyday life," Rodriguez said on Tuesday, "values like making an effort, perseverance and dedication.
"These values can be applied to their lives to overcome their current situation and help them to face the future."
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy