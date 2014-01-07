Trending

Rodriguez makes prison visit to discuss sporting values with inmates

UCI WorldTour number one believes sports values can be applied across life

Image 1 of 3

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Katusha Cycling Team)
Image 2 of 3

Joaquim Rodriguez in the 2014 Katusha team kit

Joaquim Rodriguez in the 2014 Katusha team kit
(Image credit: Katusha Cycling Team)
Image 3 of 3

Joaquim Rodríguez celebrates after winning Il Lombardia

Joaquim Rodríguez celebrates after winning Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Joaquim Rodriguez will be in prison tomorrow, discussing with inmates how sporting values and ethics can be applied successfully to ‘real life' as well.

Related Articles

Rodriguez: Worlds defeat will stay with me forever

Rodriguez targets Giro d'Italia in 2014

Rodríguez, Spain and Movistar receive prizes for WorldTour victories

Exclusive: I can win Giro and Vuelta in 2014, says Rodriguez

Joaquim Rodríguez to start season in San Luis

The Katusha pro and UCI WorldTour number one will visit Cornella prison in the town of La Vella in Andorra - the country where he has lived for several years - on Wednesday afternoon.

"I aim to show them [the prisoners] how values that crop up in cycling can, in my experience, be applied to everyday life," Rodriguez said on Tuesday, "values like making an effort, perseverance and dedication.

"These values can be applied to their lives to overcome their current situation and help them to face the future."