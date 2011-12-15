Rodríguez happy to share Katusha leadership with Menchov
Spaniard focusing on Giro and Vuelta, Russian on the Tour
Katusha team leader Joaquim Rodríguez has quickly put to bed any ideas that his nose might have been put out of joint by the arrival of Denis Menchov, saying he is “looking forward to sharing leadership” with the Russian. Katusha scooped up Menchov earlier this month after the Russian’s Geox-TMC team failed to find a new backer for 2012.
