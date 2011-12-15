Rodríguez happy to share Katusha leadership with Menchov

Image 1 of 2 Joaquim Rodriguez at the 2012 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Denis Menchov (Geox-TMC) will be hoping to make an impact in the final week. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Katusha team leader Joaquim Rodríguez has quickly put to bed any ideas that his nose might have been put out of joint by the arrival of Denis Menchov, saying he is “looking forward to sharing leadership” with the Russian. Katusha scooped up Menchov earlier this month after the Russian’s Geox-TMC team failed to find a new backer for 2012.



